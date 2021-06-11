Kravis Center For The Performing Arts Announces Two New Life Trustees

The Board of Directors of the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts announced that after completing the maximum term as Board members, Mark Levy and Joseph Sanches will be awarded the designation of Life Trustee, beginning July 1, 2021.

"The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is thankful to Mark Levy and Joseph Sanches for each serving 12 years on our Board," said Jeffrey Stoops, Kravis Center Board Chairman. "Their leadership and business expertise has contributed immensely to the overall success of Palm Beach County's cultural crown jewel. The Kravis Center is honored to have their continued involvement and guidance as Life Trustees."

Mr. Levy and Mr. Sanches were awarded special Tiffany & Co. pentastars honoring their dedication and service to the Kravis Center. As Life Trustees, they will continue to serve on various committees for the Center.

Mark Levy, a West Palm Beach resident, is President of Cenvill Recreation Inc., which manages the recreational facilities at Century Village of West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, and Pembroke Pines. He has been an active member of the Florida Bar since 1981. Mr. Levy is the current Kravis Center Corporate Partners Executive Committee Chair and has served on other Kravis Center committees including the Development, Finance, Strategic Planning, and Operations committees. He and his wife Stacey are Kravis Center Founder members. They sponsor performances and events each year and contributed to the Kravis 2020 Capital Campaign.

Mr. Levy has also been actively involved in local and regional Jewish communities for decades. In 2005, he was elected to the Board of Governors of the Jewish Agency for Israel (JAFI), where he served as Co-Chair of the Financial Resource and Development Committee. Mr. Levy served as Board Chair of the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach from 2010-2013.

Joseph Sanches, a Wellington resident, is President at D. Stephenson Construction. He was the Chief of Support Operations for the School District of Palm Beach County. Mr. Sanches has been in a leadership role as a Vice Chair of the Kravis Center Board since 2019 and has served on the Kravis Center Executive Committee as well as the Operations, Employee Relations and Governance and Nominating committees. He and his wife Marie are also Kravis 2020 Capital Campaign contributors.

Mr. Sanches holds a Florida general contractor's license, and is a LEED Accredited Professional. He served on the distinguished panel of six art and design judges for the Kravis Center and Pratt Institute Sculpture Competition in 2015. Embrace, the winning majestic steel sculpture now stands in front of the Kravis Center's soaring glass-curtain façade on The Kravis Family Plaza. Mr. Sanches is on the Board of Directors with the Black Chamber of Commerce of Palm Beach County and is actively involved in the Minority Builders Coalition and National Forum for Black Public Administrators.

