Kravis Center Announces Cancellation Of NoGravity Dance Company

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts today announced the cancellation of NoGravity Dance Company: From Hell to Paradise. The performance had been scheduled for this Thursday, April 18, 2019.

Guests who have purchased tickets will receive an automatic refund back to their original method of payment. If they paid by check or cash, they will receive a refund check within two weeks.

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. The Center's mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and International Artists and companies of the highest quality, by offering comprehensive arts education programs - serving approximately 2.5 million schoolchildren since its inception; by providing a Palm Beach County home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. To enhance and elevate the customer experience, the Center has embarked upon a $50 million capital campaign to support a campus redesign and facility expansion that will create a more accessible, comfortable and pedestrian-friendly venue for the community. Aptly named Kravis 2020: The Future is Now, this campaign is at the heart of the Kravis Center's vision for the future.

For information, please visit kravis.org or call the Box Office at 561.832.7469.





