The performance is on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 7p.m.

Kirk Green Comes to Pompano Beach Next Month

Pompano Beach Arts has announced Grammy-nominated bassist and composer Kirk Green will take the stage for the next installment of the Live and Local Concert Series at the Ali Cultural Arts Center. Live and Local showcases all genres, including rock & roll, hip-hop, grunge, reggae, blues, classic pop, alternative and more. Green will be bringing his outstanding performance to Pompano Beach on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 7p.m.

"An accomplished musician specializing in many different styles of music, Kirk Green has created an innovative way of using his six-string bass to play both keyboard and bass parts simultaneously while singing," said Ty Tabing, Director, Cultural Affairs Department. "Skill and technology join forces with amazing natural talent to create music that will delight our audience."

Adept at an array of musical varieties, Green has worked with many local and international musicians, including the late legendary jazz trumpeter Melton Mustafa, the late saxophonist Grover Washington, bassist Victor Wooten, and countless others. He has toured with recording artist Joss Stone and was the musical director for Lauryn Hill. He has performed with Kelly Roland, Frank Romano of Matchbox 20, Damion and Kymani Marley, Lionel Richie, and many others. As an acclaimed producer, Kirk has worked on and produced over 20 albums and was nominated for a Grammy for work done on the hit single "The Best Thing About Me Is You" on the double platinum album by Ricky Martin.

Green also produced a short film documentary called Condo Commands which was selected to be a part of the Cannes Film Festival and subsequently was the winner of the 2010 Fort Lauderdale Film Festival. He has worked on film projects including Ozark on Netflix, American Soul, a BET production, and HBO series Love Craft Country produced by Jordan Peele. He has written and starred in commercials for radio and television, and also produced 14 episodes of his own internet series called The Living Room Diaries, a satirical interview program based upon the lives of local South Florida musicians.

Space is limited. No tickets are sold at the door. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.




