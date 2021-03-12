Karen Peterson and Dancers to Return to Pinecrest Gardens

Karen Peterson and Dancers will return onstage performance with a live audience outdoors at Pinecrest Gardens and the Miami premiere of their full-length program Lost and Found, on Sunday, April 11, at 4:00 pm. The group, which includes professional dancers with and without disabilities, will address this past pandemic year in a series of duets that push the envelope on what dance can be and how we face a global crisis.

The afternoon features all seven company members, with choreography by Artistic Director Karen Peterson in collaboration with the dancers. The robust connection and sensitive partnering is highlighted by the physically integrated nature of the ensemble, "We are inspired by the people we have lost and kept close to us during this COVID crisis," says Peterson. "My diverse dancers are eager to perform for the public again, and the Gardens will make for an especially beautiful setting." The company has been in rehearsal following safety protocols, and both dancers and audience will be required to be masked at the performance.

Tickets are $20 general admission and can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/PinecrestKPD. $10 tickets for those 18 and under will be available at the door the day of show with a valid I.D. Social distancing, masking and other public health safety protocols will be followed. Seating is in groups of two and single ticket purchasers may be seated with another audience member. The performance takes place in the Banyan Bowl outdoor amphitheater at Pinecrest Gardens. Located at11000 Southwest 57th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL 33156, it is wheelchair accessible, and has free onsite parking.

For more information visit www.KarenPetersonDancers.org, or call (305) 298-5879. To request materials in accessible format, sign language interpreters, and/or any disability accommodation, please contact Karen Peterson at 305-298-5879 or karen@karenpetersondancers.org five days in advance to initiate your request. Karen Peterson and Dancers is on Facebook and Instagram at @KarenPetersonDancers, and on Twitter at @kpdance.

Karen Peterson and Dancers was founded in 1990 and is dedicated to the development, education and presentation of dance through workshops and performances, integrating dancers and students with a range of physical abilities. They have presented an annual season of new work at multiple venues throughout South Florida, have performed throughout the state, and have presented their work nationally, from New York to Washington, D.C., and in nine countries, including Brazil, Spain, Ireland, Serbia and Portugal. In honor of her work, Ms. Peterson has received a "Lifetime Achievement Award" from the New World School of the Arts, a Bank of America "Cultural Award" from the American Red Cross, and a "Queen of the Arts" Award from the Miami Herald. In 2019 the company was named "Best Dance Company" in Miami by the New Times. KPD has produced two international festivals of physically integrated dance, Forward Motion, in 2018 and 2019, with the support of a Knight Arts Challenge grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts.