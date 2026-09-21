Jill & Rich Switzer to Headline Benefit Concert for Musician Rick Krive
The concert will feature South Florida's finest performers including Avery Sommers, Dr. Ed Calle, and Jeff Taylor.
Legends 100.3FM co-hosts Jill and Rich Switzer will host a benefit concert for musician Rick Krive and his family at Boca Black Box Center for the Arts on Monday, November 9 at 7 p.m.
The evening will feature performances by Dawn Marie, Avery Sommers, Dr. Ed Calle, Tomey Sellars and Jeff Taylor, along with additional surprise guests. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.
“Rick Krive needs our help, and we’re going to be there for him, and we invite all of his many fans, and ours, to join us,” said Jill and Rich Switzer, the musical duo and co-hosts of The Morning Lounge on Legends 100.3FM. “Many of South Florida’s finest performers will unite for a one-night-only musical showcase. We are putting the ‘band’ in banding together.”
For more than four decades, Krive has worked as an arranger, composer, producer, keyboardist and vocalist. He has served as musical director for performers including Deana Martin and Lulu.
“Over the past few months, Rick has been facing significant health challenges,” said Jill Switzer. “As medical expenses continue to pile up, his wife, Dawn Marie, and son Luca need our community’s support now more than ever.”
The lineup will include Dawn Marie, a vocalist and Krive’s wife; Broadway performer Avery Sommers; Latin Grammy-winning saxophonist Dr. Ed Calle; vocalist Tomey Sellars; and guitarist, vocalist and session musician Jeff Taylor. Jill and Rich Switzer will also perform and co-host the benefit.
All proceeds from the concert will directly benefit the Krive family. Individual contributions may also be made through the family’s GoFundMe campaign.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. on November 9 at Boca Black Box Center for the Arts, located in Piccadilly Square at 8221 Glades Road in Boca Raton, Florida. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.
Tickets are $100 for VIP seating in rows A–C with access to the VIP Lounge, $85 for rows D–F, $75 for rows G–J and $65 for rows K–P. Tickets are available at BocaBlackBox.com.
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