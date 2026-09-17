JEKYLL & HYDE to Open Actors’ Playhouse At The Miracle Theatre 2026-2027 Season

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Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre will open its 2026-2027 Mainstage Season with a newly reimagined production of Broadway's gothic musical thriller Jekyll & Hyde, running October 7-November 1, 2026, at the Dr. Lawrence and Barbara Stein Center for the Performing Arts. Directed by Actors' Playhouse Artistic Director David Arisco, the sweeping musical brings Robert Louis Stevenson's classic tale of ambition, obsession and the battle between good and evil to the stage with a powerful pop-rock score by Frank Wildhorn and book and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse.

A devoted man of science, Dr. Henry Jekyll is driven to discover a medical breakthrough that could separate the good and evil within mankind. When his research is rejected by the establishment, Jekyll makes himself the subject of his own dangerous experiment, inadvertently unleashing Edward Hyde, a terrifying alter ego beyond his control. As Hyde's reign of terror grows, Jekyll's pursuit of scientific discovery becomes a deadly battle for his identity, his relationships and his soul.

E.L. Losada, who starred as Don Quixote in Actors' Playhouse's production of Man of La Mancha last season, returns to lead the company in the demanding dual role of Henry Jekyll and Edward Hyde. He is joined by Emily van Vliet Perea as Lucy Harris and Anette Barrios-Torres as Emma Carew.

The principal company also features Don Seward as Gabriel John Utterson, Barry Tarallo as Sir Danvers Carew, Stephen G. Anthony as Simon Stride, Jeremy Sevelovitz as Lord Savage/Spider, Paul Louis as General Lord Glossop/Poole, Ryan Townsend as Bisset, Lovell Rose as Sir Archibald Proops, Henry Gainza as the Bishop of Basingstoke, Joline Mujica as Lady Beaconsfield/Guinevere and Sofia Porcel as Nellie.

The ensemble includes Lauren Horgan (Dance Captain), Alexandra Van Hasselt, Jonathan Eisele, Cat Pagano, Luis Otamendi, Olivia Hudson-Fuentes, TJ Canlon and Logan Clinger.

Joining Arisco on the creative team is longtime Actors' Playhouse artist Henry Gainza, who returns as Associate Director/Choreographer while also appearing in the production. Gainza most recently served in the same creative capacity on last season's Man of La Mancha. The creative team also includes Max Milian (Music Director), Brandon M. Newton (Scenic Design), Eric Nelson (Lighting Design), Ellis Tillman (Costume Design), Reidar Sorensen (Sound Design), Carlos Correa (Production Manager/Technical Director), Sam Sigler (Property Master), Naomi Zapata (Production Stage Manager) and Lilly Paez (Assistant Stage Manager).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 06 Hrs 58 Min 54 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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