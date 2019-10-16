Jared Zirilli Stars In World Premiere Of Greenberg And Rosen's DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

With the first phase of its much-anticipated expansion complete, the Maltz Jupiter Theatre, the country's youngest LORT B+ theatre, is opening its 2019/20 season with its first commission, a vibrant world premiere by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen.

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS tells the classic Dracula story through a comedic lens informed by Mel Brooks, Monty Python, and The 39 Steps with five amazing actors switching costumes and characters at dizzying speeds. This hyper-theatrical romp comes from the warped minds of Broadway and West End director/writer Gordon Greenberg (Holiday Inn, Guys and Dolls) and Drama Desk nominee Steve Rosen (The Other Josh Cohen). Written in much the same spirit, Greenberg and Rosen's hilarious five-character Scrooge premieres at The Old Globe next month, while playing its third consecutive year at Bucks County Playhouse.

According to Producing Artistic Director Andrew Kato, "We are very excited to produce a world premiere at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre and give our audiences the chance to see a fresh, brand new production. One of the primary objectives of our current expansion is to have the improved facilities to be able to produce more new work - and ultimately, new shows before they make it to Broadway."

Onstage October 27 through November 10, DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS is already nearly sold out.

Gordon Greenberg's acclaimed West End revival of Guys and Dolls (starring Rebel Wilson) was nominated for six Olivier Awards, and he directed and co-wrote the Broadway stage adaptation of Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn, filmed for PBS Great Performances. Steve Rosen co-wrote (with David Rossmer) and starred in last season's Off-Broadway hit The Other Josh Cohen, which was nominated for six Drama Desk Awards. Together, Greenberg and Rosen are currently co-writing the book of the musical The Secret of My Success for NBC/Universal which will have its world premiere next year at the Paramount Theater in Chicago, in addition to Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG (your town here) Christmas Show which will be produced this year at both the Bucks County Playhouse and The Old Globe Theatre.

Directed by Greenberg, the cast includes Jared Zirilli, recently seen on Broadway in SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical and Lysistrata Jones, with tours that include Wicked and We Will Rock You; Peter Simon Hilton (Frost/Nixon, Les Miserables, Oklahoma), Paul Carlin (30 Rock, Long Days Journey Into Night), Mallory Newbrough and Wayne LeGette.

The creative team includes scenic designer Caite Hevner (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, In Transit, Derren Brown: SECRET and Harry Connick Jr., A Celebration of Cole Porter), Costume designer Tristan Raines (MUNY), Lighting designer Rob Denton (MUNY), Composer and Sound designer Victoria Delorio (Chicago Shakespeare), Illusions designer Skylar Fox (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child) and wig and makeup designer Ashley Rae Callahan (Jesus Christ Superstar Live!).

With an ambitious fundraising campaign currently underway, the not-for-profit Maltz Jupiter Theatre recently completed the first phase of an exciting expansion that will improve production facilities within the next five years. Under the current plan, the Theatre's improved stage will be ten feet deeper and six feet wider on either side, enabling the Theatre to qualify for pre-Broadway and national tours.

DRACULA: A Comedy of Terrors is sponsored by Jodie and Dan Hunt and The Roy A. Hunt Foundation and Manley and Dodie Thaler and The Thaler/Howell Foundation; single tickets start at $62. For tickets and showtimes, call (561) 575-2223 or visit www.jupitertheatre.org.





