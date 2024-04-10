ArtServe Welcomes Four New Board Members

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fort Lauderdale, Florida (April 11, 2024) - ArtServe, Fort Lauderdale's award-winning arts incubator, welcomed four new members to its board of directors, with one of those returning to the board after a hiatus.

The new and returning members are:

Chelsea Koff, a Stearns Weaver Miller trial lawyer who represents clients in complex commercial matters in state and federal court.

Dustin Jacobs, Vice President of Marketing at BrightStar Credit Union, one of the largest credit unions in South Florida.

(Returning) Doug Evans, President and CEO of Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce and an accomplished and award-winning executive.

Brittney A. Moulton, MPA, a Senior Manager with Accenture who helps governmental and other entities find new ways to provide services to citizens more efficiently.

"These professionals are all experienced catalysts of good stewardship who also have a deep dedication to the arts," ArtServe Board Chair Molly Wilson said. "We have a serious team that's committed to helping our artists make a difference for both themselves and the community."

The Board will provide guidance for ArtServe as it embarks on a five-year strategic plan with The Devos Institute of Arts Management at the University of Maryland. Their work will set the trajectory for the future of ArtServe as it continues to mentor new artists, embrace artistic technologies, and boost the Broward County arts and cultural community's economic impact.

As part of opening its newest exhibit, "Looking Forward - Healing Through Art," ArtServe will dedicate its main gallery to Florida Power & Light, a major benefactor.

ArtServe inspires, supports and advances its diverse members, artists and community by promoting artistic development, education and prosperity through the exploration and presentation of the visual and performing arts.

About ArtServe

Named a "Top-Rated Nonprofit" by GreatNonprofits, the leading provider of user reviews of charities and nonprofits, Fort Lauderdale-based ArtServe is an award-winning arts incubator that is advancing the arts for social good as a creative laboratory and hub for experimental artists committed to diversity, equity and inclusion. Now in its 35th year, ArtServe has won several awards for innovation in the arts and is supported in part by the Broward County Board of County Commissioners as recommended by the Broward Cultural Council and Florida's Department of State and the Division of Cultural Affairs. Each year, ArtServe programs contribute tangibly to the region's economy, helping 2,000+ artists sell their work, build businesses and engage the community. To do that, ArtServe secures financial support through donations, sponsorships and memberships.