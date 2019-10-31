Jamie Jones's Paradise Brings All Star Lineup to Space for Basel Week

Jamie Jones will return to Miami on Saturday, December 7th bringing his brand Paradise to Basel Week featuring a stellar international lineup.

Paradise Miami (Space Basel Edition) will make its first ever appearance during the annual art show, hosting the very best house and techno talent with a full takeover of the venue from 11:00PM on Saturday evening through Sunday, December 8th.

Joining Jamie behind the decks will be frequent Paradise guest and legendary artist Luciano, alongside experimental electronic producer Four Tet, and fan favorite producer/DJ/rapper Idris Elba. Paradise frequenters Carl Craig, Guti (Live) and Richy Ahmed will be joining the lineup, as well as Serge Devant and Krystal Klear. Rounding out Paradise Miami Space Basel Edition will be residents Lauren Lane and David Berrie, along with Demuir and DJ Holographic.



What began as a summer residency at Ibiza superclub DC-10 in 2012, Paradise has since grown into a globally renowned series. Fresh off the closing of another remarkable summer residency on the white isle in 2019, Paradise continues it's international reign as one of the most sought-after events in the world of dance. In the past year, Paradise traveled around the world to Amsterdam, Barcelona, New York, Los Angeles, and more.



From the 5th of December - 8th of December, Miami play host to leading galleries from North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia showcasing significant work from the masters of Modern and Contemporary art, as well as the new generation of emerging stars. Basel Week is the perfect synergy for Paradise, who's team take pride in showcasing the world's top producers/DJs in underground dance music, while also providing a platform for new rising artists.



Tickets for Paradise Miami (Space Basel Edition) are available here.





