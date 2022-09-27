Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Island City Stage Postpones September 28 Behind The Red Curtain Public Forum

Patrons who purchased tickets will be refunded by Island City Stage. Originally scheduled for September 18 – now postponed; new date to be announced.

Sep. 27, 2022  

Island City Stage has postponed its September 28 Behind the Red Curtain program "Secrets of a Beauty Queen: No Tea, No Shade," an entertaining, insightful and sometimes outrageous peek into the world of drag beauty pageants.

This presentation, to be moderated by Alyson Thomas, president and CEO of the Miss Florida F.I. Pageant and a seasoned professional in the art form of female impersonation, and to feature stories from Velvet Lenore, Miss Florida F.I. at Large 2021-22 and Joanna James, Miss Florida F.I. Supreme 2021-22, will be rescheduled at a later date.

Now in its 11th South Florida season, Island City Stage created the Behind the Red Curtain free public forum series to engage the community in timely, relevant issues that are both addressed in its productions and affect the South Florida community.

