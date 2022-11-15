Inner Circle Will Perform At Legends Only Live Reggae Night During Art Basel Weekend
The event is on Sunday, December 4 at SkateBird Miami.
Enjoy live musical performances during Art Basel Weekend at the "Legends Only Live" Reggae Night on Sunday, December 4 at SkateBird Miami. The family friendly outdoor event for all ages will showcase a latin and reggae line up including Inner Circle, Ky-Mani Marley, Bachaco, Maffio, Kash'd Out, Dubwise Miami, Kulcha Shok, Alimona Kush and art. The event emcees include Mystic Marley and Shacia Marley (daughters of Stephen Marley).
Inner Circle, the Grammy Award winning reggae band is world renowned for the Bad Boys movie theme song Bad Boys and Sweat. South Florida residents and brothers Ian Lewis and Roger Lewis founded Inner Circle. The band is celebrating over 50 years of playing reggae music together and is a token of love and longevity within the industry. Recently Inner Circle, the Bad Boys of Reggae released the official Remix to their hit song Riches Wii A Pree. Featured on the remix with Inner Circle are 90's reggae star Snow and upcoming DanceHall star Teejay. The original Riches Wii A Pree was released with Inner Circle and Teejay in January 2022. Inner Circle is releasing another new single Chocolate featuring Jamaican DanceHall star I Octane on November 18, 2022.
"We look forward to performing and seeing everyone at the Legends Only Live Reggae Night. We can't wait to see all the cultures come together for the arts and music," said Ian Lewis, co-founder of Inner Circle.
Doors open at 5 pm and the event concludes at midnight. SkateBird Miami is located at 533 NE 83rd Street in Miami. There will be a variety of food selections at the event.
Tickets are now on available for Reggae Night for $20. Reggae Night is the highlight of the four days "Legend Only Live" series during Art Basel Week. For more information or to purchase tickets please, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2209495®id=19&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.legendsonly.live?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/ .
