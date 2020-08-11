INTERNATIONAL YI LOVE YIDDISHFEST to Feature 35 Online Events

INTERNATIONAL YI LOVE YIDDISHFEST will take place from September 7-13.

The Jewish/Yiddish event of the year will take place virtually from September 7-13 when the Yiddishkayt Initiative (YILoveJewish.org) hosts its "Inaugural International VIRTUAL YI Love YiddishFest."

This is the first Yiddishfest that YI is presenting virtually - and will allow participants from all around the world to sign on to their computers, tablets and phones to enjoy this FREE festival of outstanding Jewish cultural and Yiddish language content.

The programming for the "VIRTUAL YI Love YiddishFest" will consist of a wide variety of events over the seven days of Labor Day week.

Major American and International celebrities and stars of the Jewish and Yiddish world will gather to present performances, concerts, theater readings, discussions, film screenings, lectures and more throughout the day from 10 a.m. to midnight.

According to Avi Hoffman, the CEO of the Yiddishkayt Initiative, no virtual Yiddish/Jewish festival of this size and scope has ever been put on before. Hoffman says he hopes the "YI Love YiddishFest" will attract audiences worldwide and be a huge success.

"Interest in Yiddish and Jewish language and culture has never been higher in modern times than it is right now," Hoffman said. "You can see it in the proliferation of entertainment with Yiddish and Jewish themes and references - the most recent being Seth Rogan's new film release 'An American Pickle' and the Emmy Nominated Netflix Series 'Unorthodox' - as well as the widespread interest in all things Yiddish and Jewish today in mainstream worldwide culture."

Capping the weeklong events on Sunday, September 13 will be a World Premiere Virtual Play Reading of "My Mother, My Sister and Me" by Sherrie Heller, starring famed Broadway and Film actress Loni Ackerman (CATS; Annie; Evita) and a featured cast. This play reading will be directed by Television star Richard Kline ("Three's Company").

The Sunday play reading will be followed by a virtual celebrity-studded musical concert entitled "Stars of David: Story to Song," based on the best-selling book, "Stars of David: Prominent Jews Talk About Being Jewish" by Abigail Pogrebin, with Musical Director Caryl Fantel.

"Stars of David" adapts the stories of well-known Jewish personalities into humorous and touching songs.

Among the Jewish personalities to be celebrated in this concert are Stephen Spielberg, Andy Cohen, Kenneth Cole, Fran Drescher, Michael Feinstein, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Tony Kushner, Norman Lear, Leonard Nimoy, Gwyneth Paltrow, Joan Rivers and more.

Another highlight of the festival will be a virtual series of events entitled the Liberation Commemoration, beginning with a ceremony in honor of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and the liberation of the last Concentration Camps.

Among those set to make remarks during the Liberation Commemoration Ceremony are Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Congressman Ted Deutch, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Rabbi Solomon Schiff among many others.

During this tribute, first responders and health care professionals will also be recognized for their efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tribute will be followed by a lecture by Professor Robert Watson -- the author, historian, media commentator and community activist who has been a Distinguished Professor of American History at Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida since 2007.

As the festival gets closer, the Yiddishkayt Initiative will release the names of the celebrities who will participate in the "Stars of David" musical concert as well as a complete schedule of events for this entire week-long celebration of Jewish culture and Yiddish language.

For more information about the Yiddishkayt Initiative or the "YI Love YiddishFest," see the organization's website at www.YILoveJewish.org or our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/YiddishkaytInitiative/, email info@yilovejewish.org or call 888-945-6835.

