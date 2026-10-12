Historic Stranahan House Museum Hosts Fourth Annual Founding Families Fall Festival

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On Friday, Sept. 25, the Historic Stranahan House Museum – the oldest house in Fort Lauderdale and the epicenter of Broward County's long and fascinating history – hosted the Fourth Annual Founding Families Fall Festival, celebrating the founding families of Fort Lauderdale.

Guests enjoyed food trucks, beer and wine vendors, games, and live music overlooking the scenic New River. The Stranahan House was adorned with festive fall-themed décor. The Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi provided guests with complimentary scenic rides on the New River. A special ceremony was held honoring the founding families of Fort Lauderdale.

“We are so grateful to all the individuals and families who joined us for our fourth annual Founding Families Fall Festival,” said Executive Director Jennifer Belt. “This fun-filled evening wouldn't be possible without the dedicated individuals, board members, and donors who are committed to supporting the historic preservation and education programs at the Historic Stranahan House Museum.”

All proceeds from the event support the year-round historic preservation and education programs at the Historic Stranahan House Museum, one of the top cultural attractions in Fort Lauderdale. Built in 1901, Stranahan House is recognized as the birthplace of Fort Lauderdale and was home to the area's first businessman, Frank Stranahan, and the first schoolteacher, Ivy Cromartie Stranahan. Stranahan House opened as a museum in 1984.

About Historic Stranahan House and Museum:

The Historic Stranahan House and Museum, the oldest and most historically significant surviving structure in Broward County, has served as a trading post, post office, town hall and home to the Stranahans. Frank Stranahan is Fort Lauderdale's first businessman and most respected pioneer. His wife, Ivy Cromartie Stranahan, was the area's first school teacher and a champion of many civic, social service, environmental and educational causes. Today, the mission of the Historic Stranahan House Museum is to tell the story of the birth of the community through the lives of two extraordinary people and the homestead they created and to serve as an enduring legacy of historic preservation. Its purpose is to preserve, interpret and promote the House, historic site and history of our community's founding family. Every year, more than 3,000 fourth-grade school children and 30,000 tourists and locals visit, making the House one of the top cultural attractions in Fort Lauderdale. Stranahan House and Museum is located at 335 SE 6th Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, please visit www.stranahanhouse.org.



Photo Credit: Stranahan House Museum

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