HAIRSPRAY to Open Delray Beach Playhouse's 2026–27 Season

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Hairspray, winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, opens the Delray Beach Playhouse's 2026–27 Main Stage season on Friday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. and runs four weekends through Sunday, Dec. 13.

It's 1962 in Baltimore, and Tracy Turnblad wants exactly one thing: a spot dancing on 'The Corny Collins Show.' She gets it, and then she uses it to change who else gets to dance there.

Based on the 1988 film written and directed by John Waters, Hairspray has a book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan, music by Marc Shaiman, and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman. Their score is built on the dance music and rhythm and blues of the early '60s, and it carries the whole evening, from 'Good Morning Baltimore' and 'Welcome to the 60's' to 'I Know Where I've Been' and the finale, 'You Can't Stop the Beat.' The show also won Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score, along with the Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album, ten Drama Desk Awards and four Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical.

It's a family-friendly musical with a big heart and bigger hair, and the run is built for coming back with company. There are sixteen performances in all, including a full weekend of shows Nov. 27–29 for families gathering over Thanksgiving.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Friday, Nov. 20 — 7:30 p.m. (Opening Night)

Saturday, Nov. 21 — 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 22 — 2:00 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 27 — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 28 — 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 29 — 2:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 4 — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5 — 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 6 — 2:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 11 — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12 — 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 13 — 2:00 p.m. (Closing)

TICKETS

Single tickets start at $55. Hairspray is the first production of the Playhouse's 2026–27 Main Stage subscription season, which continues with Groundhog Day, Boynton Beach Club and The Shawshank Redemption. For tickets and subscriptions, call the box office at 561-272-1281 or visit delraybeachplayhouse.com.

The Delray Beach Playhouse, 950 NW 9th Street, Delray Beach, FL 33444, on Lake Ida. Free parking, with a concession stand open before every performance.

ABOUT THE DELRAY BEACH PLAYHOUSE

The Delray Beach Playhouse has been presenting theater on Lake Ida since 1947 and is the oldest continuously operating theater in Palm Beach County. Programming spans Off-Broadway musicals and plays, tribute concerts, comedy, cabaret, children's theater, camps and classes.

Production photography and artwork are available on request. B-roll can be made available for broadcast outlets.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 04 Hrs 06 Min 11 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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