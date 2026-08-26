Spotlight: Now playing: 42ND STREET at the Delray Beach Playhouse

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The lights of Broadway are shining bright in Delray Beach! The Tony Award-winning musical 42nd Street is now playing at the Delray Beach Playhouse through September 13. Get tickets and see showtimes now.

This four-time Tony Award winner for Best Musical and more is the ultimate backstage fairy tale: a hard-boiled director, a fading star, a chorus girl from Allentown, and one of the biggest tap scores ever written. The production opened to a full house last weekend, and only three weeks remain to experience the magic on stage.

Audiences will enjoy classic numbers including "Lullaby of Broadway,""We're in the Money,""Shuffle Off to Buffalo," and the iconic title song "42nd Street."

The Delray Beach Playhouse is located at 950 NW 9th Street in Delray Beach. For more information, call 561-272-1281 or visit delraybeachplayhouse.com.

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