Get Ready to Shake, Rattle and Roll at The Wick Theatre with SH-BOOM!

Get launched into Doo-Wop heaven with the nifty and nostalgic Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream at The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton. Featuring over 25 of your favorite 1950s songs, Sh-Boom! will have you longing for the days of American Bandstand, the Twist and perfect 4-part harmonies.

"Sh-boom is the jukebox musical we need right now!" said Marilynn A. Wick, Managing Executive Producer. "Expect pristine harmonies, peppy dance steps, and of course our signature period-perfect costumes and sets that will transport you directly to this beloved era. We dare you not to grin and sing along to classic hits including 'Unchained Melody,' 'Runaround Sue,' 'Duke of Earl,' and more!"

The frothy plot centers on Denny and the Dreamers, an amateur doo-wop group preparing to enter the Big Whopper Radio contest. They hope a win will lead to their big break, but complications ensue when former classmate Lois steps in to provide some much-needed polish.

Sh-Boom! Life Could be a Dream was written by Roger Bean who scored a huge hit with The Marvelous Wonderettes, which ran for over 1,200 performances Off-Broadway, and lead to three sequels for the franchise including Wonderettes: Caps & Gowns, Winter Wonderettes, Wonderettes: Dream On, as well as the new large-cast Wonderettes: Glee Club Edition.

The Wick's production is being directed and choreographed by Wick favorite Jonathan Van Dyke, who previously helmed critically acclaimed shows including Hot Shoe Shuffle and BeeHive-the 60s Musical. The cast includes Jeffrey Keller as "Denny," Dorian Quinn as "Duke," Julia Rifino as "Lois," Willy Beaton II as "Wally," and Ricky Cona as "Eugene," along with a stellar ensemble.

Reservations for dinner at Tavern at The Wick are also available by calling the box office.

The show runs March 3 - April 3, 2022, with matinees at 2 pm and evening performances at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $75-$95, available at www.thewick.org or by calling the box office at 561-995-2333.