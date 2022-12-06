Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards

Gabriel Policarpo, Gilmar Gomes, Mauricio Baia & More to Perform at Miamibloco Brazilian Carnaval Social

Miamibloco brings local and international musicians together, creating new versions of their original songs for a true mix of cultures.

Dec. 06, 2022  

Gabriel Policarpo, Gilmar Gomes, Mauricio Baia & More to Perform at Miamibloco Brazilian Carnaval Social

Miamibloco will bring the spirit of Carnaval to Miami during its second Brazilian Social, taking place on Monday, December 12th, at the Miami Beach Bandshell. The event will take place from 6 pm-10 pm. Miamibloco brings local and international musicians together, creating new versions of their original songs for a true mix of cultures. Performers include iconic Brazilian musicians Gilmar Gomes, Gabriel Policarpo, and "Baia," and many South Florida artists, including Latin Grammy-nominated duo Rose Max & Ramatis, Puerto Rican band Mofongo de Plena, and the Miami Sound Choir.

All performers will be accompanied by Miamibloco Bateria Saideira, inspired by the street blocos that take over Rio de Janeiro during Carnaval.

The concert is a culmination of months of community workshops Miamibloco has hosted in Miami, teaching locals to play the drums and learn Brazilian rhythms and culture.

Background

Brian Potts started Miamibloco in 2017, teaching local musicians how to play Brazilian rhythms over BBQ and drinks after ten years of traveling to Brazil, learning and playing with masters considered Brazil's legends.

It all became a reality in 2021 when Brian began hosting workshops every other Monday at the North Beach Bandshell, and the Bloco community expanded. In 2021 suOm Francis joined Miamibloco to increase its reach of Miamibloco and articulate a vision for Miami that, while rooted in Brazilian music, is about building and strengthening human relationships.

Details

Date and time: Monday, December 12, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Tickets cost $30.90 and are for sale on Dice (Pre-Sale Code to get a discount: SOMOSMIAMIBRO)

Performers: Gabriel Policarpo, Gilmar Gomes, Mauricio Baia, Rose Max and Ramatis, Musiana, Mofongo de Plena, Alejandro Elizondo, Afrobeta, Miami Sound Choir, Magela Herrera, Bòfré with Miamibloco.

For more information: https://www.miamibloco.org/.



YoungArts Announces 2023 Winners Photo
YoungArts Announces 2023 Winners
YoungArts has announced the 2023 YoungArts award winners— 702 of the most accomplished young visual, literary and performing artists from across the country. YoungArts award winners join a distinguished community of artists and are offered creative and professional development support throughout their careers.
Broadway & TV Star Erich Bergen Headlines Immersive New Years Eve At The Wick Photo
Broadway & TV Star Erich Bergen Headlines Immersive New Year's Eve At The Wick
The Wick Theatre and Museum Club is going global this New Year's Eve! The recently redesigned venue will offer an incomparable celebration to ring in 2023. From an immersive international dining experience to a concert by Broadway, film, & TV star Erich Bergen, this extravaganza will impress Father Time!
Arts Garage Issues Public Statement By Playwright Tyler Ellman On Antisemitism & The H Photo
Arts Garage Issues Public Statement By Playwright Tyler Ellman On Antisemitism & The Holocaust
Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, has issued a public statement on antisemitism and the Holocaust by playwright Tyler Ellman, who's play Tap Dancing Through Auschwitz will be presented at Arts Garage on December 22 and 24.
BWW Review: New City Players Takes Us Home for the Holidays With ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE Photo
BWW Review: New City Players Takes Us Home for the Holidays With IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
This year, New City Players just created what could possibly be a brand-new Christmas tradition with their production of It’s A Wonderful Life, which opened on December 2 at Island City Stage.

More Hot Stories For You


YoungArts Announces 2023 WinnersYoungArts Announces 2023 Winners
December 6, 2022

YoungArts has announced the 2023 YoungArts award winners— 702 of the most accomplished young visual, literary and performing artists from across the country. YoungArts award winners join a distinguished community of artists and are offered creative and professional development support throughout their careers.
Broadway & TV Star Erich Bergen Headlines Immersive New Year's Eve At The WickBroadway & TV Star Erich Bergen Headlines Immersive New Year's Eve At The Wick
December 5, 2022

The Wick Theatre and Museum Club is going global this New Year's Eve! The recently redesigned venue will offer an incomparable celebration to ring in 2023. From an immersive international dining experience to a concert by Broadway, film, & TV star Erich Bergen, this extravaganza will impress Father Time!
Arts Garage Issues Public Statement By Playwright Tyler Ellman On Antisemitism & The HolocaustArts Garage Issues Public Statement By Playwright Tyler Ellman On Antisemitism & The Holocaust
December 5, 2022

Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, has issued a public statement on antisemitism and the Holocaust by playwright Tyler Ellman, who's play Tap Dancing Through Auschwitz will be presented at Arts Garage on December 22 and 24.
MOUSE KING Will Return to South Miami This MonthMOUSE KING Will Return to South Miami This Month
December 3, 2022

The scintillating MOUSE KING is set to make its ninth consecutive holiday run at The Mandelstam Theater. Conceived by Sesame Street and Jim Henson Company veteran Noel MacNeal, and the award-winning singer-songwriter and prolific composer of children's musical theater Jim Camacho, MOUSE KING is a spellbinding musical that reimagines the famed story of The Nutcracker as told by the nutcracker's adversaries - the mice.
Miami-Dade County Auditorium Presents Traditional Holiday Lineup for VERY MERRY HOLIDAY SEASONMiami-Dade County Auditorium Presents Traditional Holiday Lineup for VERY MERRY HOLIDAY SEASON
December 3, 2022

Seasonal favorites will kick off the holidays at Miami-Dade County Auditorium beginning tonight, December 3, 2022. The Auditorium's multilingual programming for the “Very Merry Holiday Season” will include affordable theater and musical performances for the whole community, beginning with The Nutcracker on December 3, 2022.
share