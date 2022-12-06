Gabriel Policarpo, Gilmar Gomes, Mauricio Baia & More to Perform at Miamibloco Brazilian Carnaval Social

Miamibloco will bring the spirit of Carnaval to Miami during its second Brazilian Social, taking place on Monday, December 12th, at the Miami Beach Bandshell. The event will take place from 6 pm-10 pm. Miamibloco brings local and international musicians together, creating new versions of their original songs for a true mix of cultures. Performers include iconic Brazilian musicians Gilmar Gomes, Gabriel Policarpo, and "Baia," and many South Florida artists, including Latin Grammy-nominated duo Rose Max & Ramatis, Puerto Rican band Mofongo de Plena, and the Miami Sound Choir.

All performers will be accompanied by Miamibloco Bateria Saideira, inspired by the street blocos that take over Rio de Janeiro during Carnaval.

The concert is a culmination of months of community workshops Miamibloco has hosted in Miami, teaching locals to play the drums and learn Brazilian rhythms and culture.

Background

Brian Potts started Miamibloco in 2017, teaching local musicians how to play Brazilian rhythms over BBQ and drinks after ten years of traveling to Brazil, learning and playing with masters considered Brazil's legends.

It all became a reality in 2021 when Brian began hosting workshops every other Monday at the North Beach Bandshell, and the Bloco community expanded. In 2021 suOm Francis joined Miamibloco to increase its reach of Miamibloco and articulate a vision for Miami that, while rooted in Brazilian music, is about building and strengthening human relationships.

Details

Date and time: Monday, December 12, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Tickets cost $30.90 and are for sale on Dice (Pre-Sale Code to get a discount: SOMOSMIAMIBRO)

Performers: Gabriel Policarpo, Gilmar Gomes, Mauricio Baia, Rose Max and Ramatis, Musiana, Mofongo de Plena, Alejandro Elizondo, Afrobeta, Miami Sound Choir, Magela Herrera, Bòfré with Miamibloco.

For more information: https://www.miamibloco.org/.