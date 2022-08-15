GableStage Presents FADE By Tanya Saracho This Month

GableStage presents the witty dramatic comedy FADE by Tanya Saracho, a story about friendship, opportunity, assumptions, ambition, culture and betrayal. Directed by award-winning Miami-based actor, director and writer Teo Castellanos, FADE runs August 19, 2022- September 18, 2022 and it is available for streaming from August 24 to September 18.

The story follows the relationship developed between Lucia, a Latina novelist, and Abel, a former marine working as a janitor. Lucia is understandably nervous. It's day one at her first television writing job. As a Hispanic novelist, she may actually be the "diversity hire" she's heard whispers about. Uncertain whether she can make a place for herself in cutthroat Hollywood, at least she feels less alone when she meets Abel, the Latino janitor. They form a bond and share stories, but it turns out that what Lucia gains from their friendship is not what Abel expects in this dramatic comedy about class, integrity and culture.

Described as "a powerful piece with a fresh voice" by The Denver Post, FADE is tightly focusing on two characters sharing similar perspectives but working under two different societal ladders. Saracho, now the successful television producer of the "Vida" series on Starz, recognizes that FADE has references from her first television job. "I was inspired by the setting when I was writing it literally in the film studio and I did have a friendship with the custodian," remembers. "The excellence of this piece lies in Saracho's playful exploration of complex, personal topics like heritage, status and identity", GableStage Producing Artistic Director Bari Newport emphasizes.

FADE stars Alexandra Acosta - who has extensively worked in Off-Broadway productions- and Alex Alvarez - South Florida-based actor and GableStage's long-time acting veterans (Indecent, The Humans, Dry Powder, Stalking the Bogeyman, among others.)

Castellanos is joined by a creative team that includes Production Stage Manager Katie Ellison, Sound Designer Seth "Brimstone"Schere, Scenic & Lighting Designer Frank J. Oliva, Set Dresser/Properties Designer Jameelah Bailey, Set Dresser/Properties Assistant Constanza Celsi, and Costume Designer Camilla Haith.

Tickets start at $35, with discounts available for artists, veterans and Biltmore Hotel members. Groups of 10+ receive $8 off each ticket and receive one additional ticket free-of-charge. Students with ID cards and Biltmore employees may see any production free-of-charge by stopping by the box office an hour before the performance of choice begins when seats are available.

GableStage Theatre is located on the front east side of the historic Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables at 1200 Anastasia Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134.