GableStage Announces New Digital Programming Through Commissioning Grants for Artists

The Board of Directors of GABLESTAGE has announced their plan to complete the 2020 season by commissioning world premieres of "short form" virtual content by the finest artists in the theater community. GableStage will be accepting applications for a one-time grant award to qualified artists who meet the application criteria.

The purpose of this Grants/Awards program titled Engage@GableStage, is to create original content consistent with GableStage's mission and values - content that is thought provoking and engaging. These world premiere mini productions will fill the current void left by the cancellation of the remainder of the 2019-2020 season and will engage the theatre community, patrons, playwrights, actors, and theatre artists.

Applicants will submit their ideas for online content programming that will be accessible on a variety of platforms, including the GableStage website and social media. After selection, GableStage will work with the awardees in curating and producing the content.

The GableStage Board of Directors has engaged South Florida Director Margaret M. Ledford to produce and curate the program. A long-standing member of the South Florida artistic community, Margaret is an eight-time Carbonell Award nominated director, a multiple Silver Palm winner for direction, and Carbonell winning Lighting Designer. Margaret had been working with Joe Adler of late and had his trust and artistic confidence. "I am honored to be working with GableStage and am looking forward to the amazing and creative projects/content the artists will bring to our patrons and community", says Margaret Ledford.

The program is open to all U.S. based artists, ages 18+, though preference will be given to South Florida artists and/or those with an affiliation to GableStage. There are a limited number of grants available (up to 8), with awards ranging from $1,500 - $3,000. Artists may submit more than one idea, but only one idea will be chosen for any given artist. A group of artists can collaborate to submit a proposal; however, one grant will be awarded to the team. The final product should be between 5 and 15 minutes. Submissions and projects may be in any language, but primary application and grantee communication will be in English. Finally, Applicants are free to choose their own themes, but projects must align with GableStage's mission of enriching the South Florida community and confronting today's issues and ideas with high caliber, innovative productions that entertain, educate and challenge our diverse audiences. Applications will open on June 1 and will be open for two weeks, closing on June 12 at midnight. Full application requirements and submission details can be found at www.gablestage.org For any questions regarding the program or applications, please contact: artistgrant@gablestage.org

"Be assured that GableStage remains a viable, vibrant South Florida arts organization that will continue to entertain and educate long into the future, and we look forward to welcoming our patrons back to live theater when the time is right. Until then, we will continue creating opportunities to meet the cultural appetites of our patrons and our community with countless ways to participate and support our progress." - GableStage Board President, Steven M. Weinger.

