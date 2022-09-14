Full Cast Announced for Channing Tatum's MAGIC MIKE LIVE: THE TOUR

The Vegas stage spectacular turned global sensation created and directed by Channing Tatum, MAGIC MIKE LIVE has announced the cast for its multi-year North American tour that will premiere in Miami this fall. South African-born dancer Kalon Badehhorst will reprise his leading role as "Mike," and comedians Crystal Powell and Nikki Lowe will share hosting duties as the show's hilarious and empowering emcees when the production hits the Magic City in a custom-built venue at the Miami Marine Stadium site on Key Biscayne on Oct. 13, 2022. The production will hold one week of preview performances before celebrating the official premiere of MAGIC MIKE LIVE: The Tour on Thursday, Oct. 20. Perfect for date night or the ultimate girls' night out, tickets starting at $49 are on sale now at MMLTour.com.

The North American touring production of MAGIC MIKE LIVE will be led by Badenhorst, who has performed the titular role in Berlin and Las Vegas. Powell and Lowe will be jointly responsible for taking the audience on a comedy-filled, inspirational journey of self-discovery through an evening of jaw-dropping live entertainment nightly. The ensemble cast will include cast members from MAGIC MIKE LIVE productions around the world including Clare Billson, HBO Max's "Finding Magic Mike" finalist Nate Bryan, Kiana De Van der Scheuren, Jake Paul Green, Edson Juarez, Burim Jusufi, Nicholas Phillips, and Brian Siregar. New to the MAGIC MIKE LIVE stage are Josh Berovides, Blair Edwards, Marqcuet Hill, Davis Rahal, and Joavanie Santiago.

MAGIC MIKE LIVE is a first-class entertainment experience inspired by the hit films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL. The steamy production features the hottest and most talented dancers and aerialists from around the world performing in front of, behind, above, and all around the audience. Co-directed by Tatum and film franchise choreographer Alison Faulk with choreography by Faulk and Luke Broadlick, the show features sexy and daring themed dance and strip routines punctuated by one-of-a-kind musical and acrobatic acts from a diverse cast.

While inspiring more than one million guests around the world with shows currently running in Las Vegas and London, and past engagements in Berlin and Australia, MAGIC MIKE LIVE has earned its place at the center of the cultural zeitgeist with regular appearances on major TV shows including ELLEN, The TODAY Show, The Graham Norton Show, This is Us, Britain's Got Talent, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and more. MAGIC MIKE LIVE also inspired HBO Max™'s instant-hit unscripted reality series Finding Magic Mike, and has fueled popularity for the "Magic Mike" film franchise which is currently in post-production on its third and final installment, "Magic Mike's Last Dance."

MAGIC MIKE LIVE: The Tour will perform a 90-minute show at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday with additional performances at 9:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and at Midnight on Saturday. The show is dark on Monday and Tuesday. VIP packages including a cast meet and greet are available starting at $299 per person, and VIP Ultra Seating is available for $499 per person. For tickets starting at $49 and more information, visit MMLTour.com or call 702-623-3650. For groups of 10 or more, call 866-633-0195 or email Hello@IndigoTickets.com.