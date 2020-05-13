Florida International University Theatre Students Adjust to Online Learning

WLRN has reported that theatre students at Florida International University are learning to adjust to online learning and more through collaboration and creativity.

Check out the full story HERE.

"Artists and creatives - we're equipped to deal with these situations," said FIU theatre professor Ivan Lopez, "because we're comfortable going into the unknown."

In addition to moving their classes online, the students are finding creative ways to cope with the changes. One way that the students are adjusting is through their video blog: "The Class Must Go On."

"Some students were sharing that they live in a house with eight other people, a lot of which are also working from home now," Lopez shared. "Some of them are going into the bathroom to do this."





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You