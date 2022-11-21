First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards; Seminole's MAMMA MIA! Leads Best Musical

The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Standings - 11/21/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

John Lariviere - YOU'RE THE TOP - THE MUSIC OF Cole Porter - Delray Beach Playhouse 82%

Annie Matot - LET'S FALL IN LOVE - Page Family Center for the Performing Arts 18%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Patrick Fitzwater - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theatre 17%

Jeannie Krouch - RESPECT: A MUSICAL JOURNEY OF WOMEN - Delray Beach Playhouse 17%

Tiffany Hosch - MAMMA MIA! - Seminole Theatre 17%

Jerel Brown - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Slow Burn Theatre 17%

Tiffany Hosch - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Seminole Theatre 9%

Natalie Caruncho - ON YOUR FEET - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 7%

Rickey Tripp - A WONDERFUL WORLD - Colony Theatre 6%

Diego Villada - THE DAHOMEY WARRIORS - Sandrell Rivers Theater 5%

Irma Becker - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Area Stage Company 2%

Stephen Casey - MAMMA MIA! - The Wick Theatre and Costume Museum 1%

Jamel Booth - BRÉVO FOR BROADWAY - Brévo Theatre 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Maria Rodaz - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Area Stage Company 34%

Ellis Tillman - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 20%

Dunia Pacheco - THE DAHOMEY WARRIORS - Sandrell Rivers Theater 15%

Brian O'Keefe - THE BELLE OF AMHERST - Palm Beach Dramaworks 12%

Ari Fulton - A WONDERFUL WORLD - Colony Theatre 10%

Ellis Tillman - Hank Williams: LOST HIGHWAY - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 9%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Suzanne Dunn - RESPECT - Delray Beach Playhouse 20%

Sabrina Lynn Gore - FUN HOME - Lake Worth Playhouse 17%

Patrick Fitzwater - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theatre Co. 15%

Joel Castillo - MAMMA MIA! - Seminole Theatre 14%

Jeffrey Bruce - CABARET - Pembroke Pines Theater of The Performing Arts 9%

Andy Señor - ON YOUR FEET - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 6%

Luciana Caplan - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - LCA Performing Arts Company 4%

Christopher Renshaw - A WONDERFUL WORLD - Colony Theatre 3%

David Arisco - Hank Williams: LOST HIGHWAY - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

Giancarlo Rodaz - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Area Stage Company 3%

Ron Hutchins - PAGEANT THE MUSICAL - Island City Stage 3%

Anthony Gruppuso - THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT - The Wick Theatre 2%

Giancarlo Rodaz - BE MORE CHILL - Area Stage Company 1%

Jamel Booth - BRÉVO FOR BROADWAY - Brévo Theatre 0%

Best Direction Of A Play

Conor Bagley - NOT READY FOR PRIMETIME - Westchester Cultural Center 41%

Jerry K Jensen - FIREFLIES - Act Community Theatre 19%

David Arisco - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 18%

Layon Gray - THE DAHOMEY WARRIORS - Sandrell Rivers Theater 11%

David Arisco - NOW AND THEN - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 10%

Best Ensemble Performance

MAMMA MIA! - Seminole Theatre 20%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theatre Co. 18%

NOT READY FOR PRIMETIME - Westchester Cultutal Center 18%

RESPECT: A MUSICAL JOURNEY OF WOMEN - Delray Beach Playhouse 16%

A WONDERFUL WORLD - Colony Theatre 5%

THE DAHOMEY WARRIORS - Sandrell Rivers Theater 5%

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK CHRISTMAS MUSICAL - Lake Worth Playhouse 5%

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Area Stage 3%

THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT - The Wick Theatre 3%

NOW AND THEN - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

BE MORE CHILL - Area Stage 1%

BRÉVO FOR BROADWAY - Brévo Theatre 0%

MIDDLETOWN - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 0%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sonia Buchanan - RESPECT: A MUSICAL JOURNEY OF WOMEN - Delray Beach Playhouse 26%

Dean Landhuis - FUN HME - Lake Worth Playhouse 24%

Cory Pattak - A WONDERFUL WORLD - Colony Theatre 12%

Eric Nelson - ON YOUR FEET - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 11%

Joseph Naftal - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Area Stage 11%

Mitch Ost - THE DAHOMEY WARRRIORS - Sandrell Rivers Theater 9%

Eric Nelson - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 4%

Eric Nelson - Hank Williams: LOST HIGHWAY - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Karen Nagy - RESPECT: A MUSICAL JOURNEY OF WOMEN - Delray Beach Playhouse 27%

Tony Seepersad - MAMMA MIA! - Seminole Theatre 21%

Tony Seepersad - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Seminole Theatre 20%

Clay Ostwald - ON YOUR FEET - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 11%

Michael O Mitchell/Annastasia Victory - A WONDERFUL WORLD - Colony Theatre 8%

Rick Kaydas - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Area Stage Company 7%

Stephen G. Anthony - Hank Williams: LOST HIGHWAY - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 6%

Best Musical

MAMMA MIA! - Seminole Theatre 15%

FUN HOME - Lake Worth Playhouse 15%

RESPECT - Delray Beach Playhouse 11%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theatre Co. 11%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Seminole Theatre 10%

A WONDERFUL WORLD - Colony Theatre 7%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Slow Burn Theatre 7%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Pembroke Pines Theatre Of the Performing Arts 5%

CABARET - Pembroke Pines Theatre Of the Performing Arts 4%

ON YOUR FEET - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Area Stage Company 3%

Hank Williams: LOST HIGHWAY - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK CHRISTMAS MUSICAL - Lake Worth Playhouse 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - LCA Performing Arts Company 2%

BE MORE CHILL - Area Stage Company 0%

Best New Play Or Musical

A WONDERFUL WORLD - Colony Theatre 36%

EDUCATING ASHER - Empire Stage 25%

THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT - The Wick Theatre 24%

THE DAHOMEY WARRIRORS - Sandrell Rivers Theater 14%

Best Performer In A Musical

Irene Gonzalez - MAMMA MIA! - Seminole Theatre 14%

Eden Gross - FUN HOME - Lake Worth Playhouse 11%

Luis Otamendi - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Seminole Theatre 9%

Amanda Gomes - RESPECT: A MUSICAL JOURNEY OF WOMEN - Delray Beach Playhouse 8%

Catherine Elaine Magariño - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Seminole Theatre 8%

JB Bellinato - FUN HOME - Lake Worth Playhouse 6%

Bryan Austermann - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theatre Co. 6%

Spensyr Bach - INTO THE WOODS - Barclay Performing Arts 4%

Kaia Davis - FUN HOME - Lake Worth Playhouse 4%

Sara Tripp - RESPECT: A MUSICAL JOURNEY OF WOMEN - Delray Beach Playhouse 4%

Imran Hylton - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Area Stage 3%

Catherine Elaine Magariño - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - LCA Performing Arts 3%

Rachel O'Hara - RESPECT: A MUSICAL JOURNEY OF WOMEN - Delray Beach Playhouse 3%

Claudia Yanez - ON YOUR FEET - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

Lissen Ellington - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK CHRISTMAS MUSICAL - Lake Worth Playhouse 3%

Jason Canela - ON YOUR FEET - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

Jamie Mattocks - FUN HOME - Lake Worth Playhouse 2%

Andy Christopher - Hank Williams: LOST HIGHWAY - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

Juson Williams - A WONDERFUL WORLD - Colony Theatre 1%

Michael Vadnal - SOUND OF MUSIC - Aventura Arts and Cultural Center 1%

Maxime Pressert - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Area Stage 1%

Luiza Prochet - SOUND OF MUSIC - LCA Company 0%

Best Performer In A Play

Ryan Crout - NOT READY FOR PRIMETIME - Westchester Cultural Center 24%

Dayana Corton - NOT READY FOR PRIMETIME - Westchester Cultural Center 23%

Lory Reyes - FIREFLIES - Act Community Theatre 12%

Larry Buzzeo - THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP - Island City Stage 10%

Aixa Kendrick - THE DAHOMEY WARRIRORS - Sandrell Rivers Theater 8%

Terry Hardcastle - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 7%

Laura Turnbull - NOW AND THEN - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 6%

Kristian Lugo - NOT READY FOR PRIMETIME - Westchester Cultural Center 4%

Kristian Bikic - NOW AND THEN - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

Stephen Trovillion - NOW AND THEN - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

Best Play

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 42%

FIREFLIES - Act Community Theatre 21%

THE DAHOMEY WARRIRORS - Sandrell Rivers Theater 16%

NOW AND THEN - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 15%

MIDDLETOWN - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 6%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joel Castillo - MAMMA MIA! - Seminole Theatre 25%

Dean Landhuis - FUN HOME - Lake Worth Playhouse 21%

Cindi Taylor - RESPECT: A MUSICAL JOURNEY OF WOMEN - Delray Beach Playhouse 19%

Mitch Ost - THE DAHOMEY WARRIRORS - Sandrell Rivers Theater 8%

Tim Bennett - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 7%

Frank J. Oliva - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Area Stage Company 7%

Jodi Dellaventura - Hank Williams: LOST HIGHWAY - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 6%

Adam Koch - A WONDERFUL WORLD - Colony Theatre 6%

Frank J. Oliva - BE MORE CHILL - Area Stage Company 2%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Eric Green - MAMMA MIA! - Seminole Theatre 28%

Andre Lancaster - RESPECT: A MUSICAL JOURNEY OF WOMEN - Delray Beach Playhouse 25%

Shaun Mitchell - ON YOUR FEET - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 14%

Alex Bonilla - Hank Williams: LOST HIGHWAY - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 13%

Kai Harada - A WONDERFUL WORLD - Colony Theatre 10%

Layon Gray - THE DAHOMEY WARRIORS - Sandrell Rivers Theater 10%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Catherine Elaine Magariño - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - LCA Performing Arts Company 16%

Jay Hendrix - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theatre Co. 14%

Sebastian Hernandez - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Seminole Theatre 11%

Aaron Bower - FUN HLME - Lake Worth Playhouse 9%

Michael Coppola - FUN HOME - Lake Worth Playhouse 9%

Spensyr Bach - RESPECT A MUSICAL JOURNEY OF WOMEN - Delray Beach Playhouse 7%

Lissen Ellington - RESPECT - Delray Beach Playhouse 7%

Spensyr Bach - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Barclay Performing Arts 4%

Lindsey Corey - Hank Williams: LOST HIGHWAY - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 4%

Imran Hylton - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Area Stage 3%

Michael Scott Ross - THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT - The Wick theatre 3%

Alma Cuervo - ON YOUR FEET - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

Aaron Bower-Kemper - THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT ABBIT - The wick Theatre 2%

Chaz Rose - Hank Williams: LOST HIGHWAY - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

Darlene Hope - A WONDERFUL WORLD - Colony Theatre 2%

Katie Duerr - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Area Stage Company 1%

Katie Duerr - BE MORE CHILL - Area Stage Company 1%

Eileen Faxas - ON YOUR FEET - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 1%

Nevena Aurelius - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - LCA Theater Company 1%

Indigo Reina - SOUND OF MUSIC - Aventura Arts and Cultural Center 0%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Irene Adjan - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 28%

Carla Zackson-Heller - FIREFLIES - Act Community Theatre 23%

Larry Chidsey - FIREFLIES - Act Community Theatre 17%

Toddra Brunson - THE DAHOMEY WARRIORS - Sandrell Rivers Theater 16%

Michael McKenzie - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 10%

Asilia Neilly - THE DAHOMEY WARRIORS - Sandrell Rivers Theater 4%

Charles Reuben Korneail - THE DAHOMEY WARRIORS - Sandrell Rivers Theater 3%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE LITTLE MERMAID JR - Delray Beach Playhouse 26%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - LCA Theater Company 20%

THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT - The Wick Theatre 18%

ALICE THE MUSICAL - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 9%

ALADDIN JR. - Atea Stage Conservatory 9%

MADELINE'S CHRISTMAS - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 8%

RAPUNZEL - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 4%

YOUNG KING ARTHUR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 4%

BRÉVO FOR BROADWAY - Brévo Theatre 2%

Favorite Local Theatre

Seminole Theatre 24%

Delray Beach Playhouse 21%

Lake Worth Playhouse 21%

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 14%

Colony Theatre 6%

Sandrell Rivers Theater 5%

LCA Performing Arts Company 5%

Lost Girls Theatre 4%

Brévo Theatre 1%