Find Your Voice Foundation Amplifies South Florida Audience At Its First Annual Gala

The program will include live piano entertainment by Brad Artel and performances from singer-songwriter Jorie Rosen, vocalist Ashley Neustein, Anthony Bacchus and more.

Mar. 17, 2023  

The Find Your Voice Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding opportunities for arts programming in South Florida, will be presenting its First Annual Gala Fundraiser. This family-friendly fundraiser will take place Saturday, April 1 from 6:30 - 10:30 p.m. at the Kelsey Theater, located at 700 Park Ave. in Lake Park.

Guests can enjoy an open bar with cocktails and mocktails, food from Locale Gastropub and live performances from local artists. The program will include live piano entertainment by Brad Artel and performances from singer-songwriter Jorie Rosen, vocalist Ashley Neustein, Anthony Bacchus from CAPE Universal, Anthony Francis of Improv U, and more. There will be additional performances from BARCLAY Performing Arts, including the audition-only JB Company Troupe and the cast of 35mm: A Musical Exhibition.

The Find Your Voice Foundation was created by Christine Barclay, artistic director of BARCLAY Performing Arts. As an arts educator and business owner, Barclay established the Foundation to promote arts accessibility by providing scholarships for students in need.

Since its inception, The Find Your Voice Foundation has awarded over $5000 in scholarships to students participating in arts programming in Broward and Palm Beach Counties. Scholarship recipients were able to attend theater camps, dance classes, private voice lessons, and more.

The Foundation also spearheaded PROJECT AMPLIFY, an initiative that provides a comprehensive audio system and microphones to arts organizations and community partners. "With this sound system, we can give artists in our community the chance to be heard-literally and figuratively," says Barclay. Currently, The Find Your Voice Foundation has raised $10,500 of its $20,000 goal for Project Amplify.

"Accessibility to the arts is essential for personal and community development. Accessibility to resources that can AMPLIFY and celebrate this work is equally as important. We are so grateful that our community is coming together to create a tangible difference by helping to overcome a common obstacle- having a proper sound system. Through fulfilling this initiative, we hope to create a greater ability to HEAR the important voices and messages of our creative community and children."

The Find Your Voice Foundation was established in memory of Marc Arthur Barreau, who was murdered in Delray Beach on October 15, 2015. Barreau was a devoted father who tried to build the best life that he could for his son Tahj, a student at BARCLAY who received scholarships for summer camps at the studio.

This event is open to children and families of all ages. Tickets are $75 for adults and $45 for children. VIP Tickets are also available for $60 to $90 and include a gift bag. Donors wishing to sponsor PROJECT AMPLIFY can purchase $120 individual sponsor tickets and $500 family packages for up to five guests. These ticket packages include all VIP exclusives plus a button and priority seating. Admission is free to children ages 6 and under. To purchase tickets or make a tax-deductible donation, please visit www.findyourvoice.foundation.




