Festival Management Group Receives Multiple Industry Awards

Best most exciting, memorable and fun IN-PERSON event of the year Teresa Callava Excellence in Event Development Award: Nancy Stewart-Franczak Festival Management Group, a premiere event production company headquartered in Delray Beach, FL brought home the Grand Prize for "Best Live Event", while Executive Director, Nancy Stewart-Franczak, brought home the "Teresa Callava Excellence in Event Development Award" at the Greater Miami Festival and Events Association Conference.

The conference welcomed event planners from all over South Florida to celebrate and acknowledge a troubling year for the event industry. Festival Management Group worked tirelessly to produce An Affair of The Arts, a new event to accommodate the Delray Beach Chamber's misplaced vendors after the cancelling of the 2020 Delray Affair.

The city's longest running event, "The Delray Affair, had been cancelled three times due to moratorium on events in the City of Delray Beach," says, Franczak. In just eight weeks, Festival Management Group was able to find a temporary home in Boynton Beach and rebranded the festival to Affair of the Arts for 2021.

The Affair of the Arts was a large, open-air Art Art Show held for three consecutive days and drew COVID conscience attendees from neighboring cities and towns. The event was a huge success for the Delray Beach Chamber, City of Boynton Beach and Festival Management Group.

Noted by the Sun-Sentinel for her relentless resilience, Franczak proudly took home the Teresa Callava Excellence in Event Development Award.

"After a trying year for all event planners, I am honored to hold this award. Special events, by nature, are a concerted team effort. The Affair of the Arts was relocated, produced and managed by an extraordinary team at Festival Management Group and with the assistance and trust of the staff of the Chamber of Commerce."