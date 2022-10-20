Farruquito Returns to Stage at The Moss Center Next Month

Farruquito returns to The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center (formerly the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center) for a night of virtuosic dance on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 8 p.m. The audience will have the chance to immerse themselves in an intimate and captivating performance - a journey of passion, pride, and culture - by an international flamenco superstar.

Named the "greatest flamenco dancer of the century," Farruquito (Juan Manuel Fernández Montoya) is the heir to the most celebrated flamenco dynasty. The Spanish dancer first made his international stage debut with the Broadway show Flamenco Puro when he was four years old, alongside his father, mother, aunt, and legendary grandfather, El Farruco.

"Farruquito is not only noted for his flamenco artistry, but for his theatrical flair and incredible musical accompaniment," said Eric Fliss, Managing Director of the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center. "It is an honor to invite him back to South Florida, to an audience who appreciates the history and form of flamenco."

Farruquito spent his childhood at the world-renowned Farruco School and, by the age of 11, had already created and directed over 15 inspiring works of art. His cameo appearance in the Carlos Saura-directed film Flamenco quickly positioned him as an internationally recognized flamenco dancer. Today, he continues to explore flamenco in an improvised form while working with world-renowned conductors, music artists, and film directors.

"Farruquito is a modern master," added Mr. Fliss. "Family tradition, improvisational song and dance, and a deep connection to folkloric artistry combine for a captivating show that can't be missed."

Farruquito's show will be paired with a dance talk hosted by the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center. The talk - presented in Spanish - will be featured on the Center's Facebook page and will be moderated by dance critic Orlando Taquechel on Wednesday, October 26, at 7 p.m.

Farruquito is recommended for all ages. Senior, military, and student discounts are available through the box office. Tickets range between $45 and $75, with a VIP option available for $100. Tickets can be purchased by visiting MossCenter.org, through the Moss Center Box Office in-person, or by phone at 786-573-5300.