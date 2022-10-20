Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Farruquito Returns to Stage at The Moss Center Next Month

The performance is on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 8 p.m.

Miami Metro News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 20, 2022  
Farruquito Returns to Stage at The Moss Center Next Month

Farruquito returns to The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center (formerly the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center) for a night of virtuosic dance on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 8 p.m. The audience will have the chance to immerse themselves in an intimate and captivating performance - a journey of passion, pride, and culture - by an international flamenco superstar.

Named the "greatest flamenco dancer of the century," Farruquito (Juan Manuel Fernández Montoya) is the heir to the most celebrated flamenco dynasty. The Spanish dancer first made his international stage debut with the Broadway show Flamenco Puro when he was four years old, alongside his father, mother, aunt, and legendary grandfather, El Farruco.

"Farruquito is not only noted for his flamenco artistry, but for his theatrical flair and incredible musical accompaniment," said Eric Fliss, Managing Director of the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center. "It is an honor to invite him back to South Florida, to an audience who appreciates the history and form of flamenco."

Farruquito spent his childhood at the world-renowned Farruco School and, by the age of 11, had already created and directed over 15 inspiring works of art. His cameo appearance in the Carlos Saura-directed film Flamenco quickly positioned him as an internationally recognized flamenco dancer. Today, he continues to explore flamenco in an improvised form while working with world-renowned conductors, music artists, and film directors.

"Farruquito is a modern master," added Mr. Fliss. "Family tradition, improvisational song and dance, and a deep connection to folkloric artistry combine for a captivating show that can't be missed."

Farruquito's show will be paired with a dance talk hosted by the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center. The talk - presented in Spanish - will be featured on the Center's Facebook page and will be moderated by dance critic Orlando Taquechel on Wednesday, October 26, at 7 p.m.

Farruquito is recommended for all ages. Senior, military, and student discounts are available through the box office. Tickets range between $45 and $75, with a VIP option available for $100. Tickets can be purchased by visiting MossCenter.org, through the Moss Center Box Office in-person, or by phone at 786-573-5300.





More Hot Stories For You


Rob Russell To Host Annual Halloween Party At Café CentroRob Russell To Host Annual Halloween Party At Café Centro
October 19, 2022

Master Showman Rob Russell, who is widely recognized as “Mr. Palm Beach,” will be hosting the annual Halloween Party at Café Centro, located at 2409 N. Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach. Prizes will be awarded for Best Costume.
GableStage Presents HEISENBERG Beginning This MonthGableStage Presents HEISENBERG Beginning This Month
October 19, 2022

The Florida premiere of Heisenberg by acclaimed British playwright Simon Stephens opens October 28 at GableStage.
IGen Film Festival Hosts Reel 2 Reel Youth Day in Historic OvertownIGen Film Festival Hosts Reel 2 Reel Youth Day in Historic Overtown
October 19, 2022

IGen Film Festival 2022 is set to host its Reel 2 Reel Youth Day on Friday, October 28, 2022, from 10 am-5 pm at the Black Archives-Historic Lyric Theater.
Tickets Are On Sale Now for the 16th Annual Galleria Fort Lauderdale's Men of StyleTickets Are On Sale Now for the 16th Annual Galleria Fort Lauderdale's Men of Style
October 19, 2022

Ready. Set. Strut! Tickets are on sale for Galleria Fort Lauderdale's Men of Style presented by Signature Grand, the most fashionable social event of the season, on Thursday, December 1, from 6 – 9 p.m.
Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus Presents “Peace On Earth” Concert In DecemberFort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus Presents “Peace On Earth” Concert In December
October 19, 2022

Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus will present “Peace on Earth,” a holiday concert on Saturday, December 3, at 8 p.m. at United Church of Christ (2501 NE 30th Street in Fort Lauderdale). The concert will include a seasonal selection of joyous tunes and spiritual standards with live musical instrumentation.