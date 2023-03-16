FUNNY GIRL, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL & More Set for Broadway In Fort Lauderdale 23/24 Season

The Bank of America Broadway in Fort Lauderdale series has announced its 2023/2024 season at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. The season includes five Fort Lauderdale premieres: Funny Girl, Hadestown, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Mrs. Doubtfire and Clue. The season also features the return of Annie and The Book of Mormon.

"We're thrilled to once again be bringing a spectacular line-up of Broadway shows to the Broward Center. With four South Florida premieres, two returning favorites and a Fort Lauderdale debut, this season has something for everyone!" said Susie Krajsa, President, Broadway Across America.

"We know our audiences will be delighted to see what's coming to the Broward Center next season," said Kelley Shanley, President & CEO of the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. "With some of the hottest titles from the heart of Broadway coming to Fort Lauderdale, we know we'll once again be offering an incomparable theatrical experience with a blend of Tony-winning, high-energy performances, timeless classics, new musical comedies and so much more. We could not be more excited about the upcoming season!"

Annie October 10 - 22, 2023

Funny Girl November 14 - 26, 2023

Hadestown January 9 - 21, 2024

Moulin Rouge! The Musical March 5 - 17, 2024

Mrs. Doubtfire April 9 - 21, 2024

The Book of Mormon December 12 - 17, 2023 (Week 1 subscribers)

Clue June 11 - 16, 2024 (Week 2 subscribers)

Season tickets for the 2023/2024 Bank of America Broadway in Fort Lauderdale six-show package are now on sale and range from $270 - $1,020*.

The subscription packages include five shows plus one additional subscriber choice. Week One subscribers will have The Book of Mormon as their default Subscriber Choice show, and Week Two subscribers will have Clue as their default Subscriber Choice show. Subscribers may choose to change their Subscriber Choice show or add additional tickets at a later date.

To renew your subscription or purchase a new subscription package, please visit BroadwayInFortLauderdale.com.

ANNIE

Oct 10 - 22, 2023

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production-just as you remember it and just when we need it most.

Annie, directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score, written by Tony​® Award -winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.

FUNNY GIRL

Nov 14 - 26, 2023

WELCOME TO MUSICAL COMEDY HEAVEN!

Featuring one of the greatest musical scores of all time, including classic songs "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People," this letter to the theatre is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

THE BOOK OF MORMON

Subscriber Choice

Dec 12 - 17, 2023

The Book of Mormon is the nine-time Tony® Award winning Best Musical. This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, The Book of Mormon has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

HADESTOWN

Jan 9 - 21, 2024

COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE.

Welcome to Hadestown, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony​® Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

Intertwining two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Mar 5 - 17, 2024

Pop the champagne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony​® Awards-including Best Musical!

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony​® Award winner Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and-above all-Love. With a book by Tony​® Award winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony​® Award winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony​® Awards winner Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical-it is a state of mind.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE

Apr 9 - 21, 2024

Everyone's favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Fort Lauderdale in an internationally acclaimed new hit musical. Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony​® Award winner Jerry Zaks, Mrs. Doubtfire tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids.

CLUE

Subscriber Choice

Jun 11 - 16, 2024

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

*All programs, artists, ticket prices, availability, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Additional fees may apply. Visit BroadwayInFortLauderdale.com for up-to-date information, details and performance schedules.