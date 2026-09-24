FALSETTOS to Open at Lake Worth Playhouse
Director Suzanne Dunn helms the production of William Finn and James Lapine's celebrated musical at the venue.
Lake Worth Playhouse continues its 74th Main Stage Season with Falsettos, the Tony Award-winning musical by William Finn and James Lapine, running October 2–18, 2026.
At once hilarious, heartbreaking and deeply human, Falsettos explores what it means to create a family when life refuses to fit neatly into expectations.
Set in New York City at the dawn of the 1980s, the musical follows Marvin, a man struggling to hold together the complicated pieces of his life after leaving his wife, Trina, for his lover, Whizzer. As Marvin attempts to maintain relationships with Trina, Whizzer and his young son Jason, their unconventional family grows to include Trina's psychiatrist-turned-husband Mendel and their neighbors, Dr. Charlotte and Cordelia.
What begins as a witty and often chaotic portrait of modern family life gradually unfolds against the emerging AIDS crisis, as the characters are confronted with change, loss and the realization that the families we build can be every bit as powerful as the ones into which we are born.
'The characters in Falsettos can be selfish, generous, exasperating, tender, and absurd—often within the same song. Yet through all the upheaval, they continue trying to create a family on their own terms.' — Daniel Eilola, Artistic Director
Eilola notes that the musical also carries the memory of a generation whose lives, loves and chosen families were too often ignored or misunderstood during the beginning of the AIDS crisis.
A CELEBRATED MUSICAL WITH A LIVE BAND
Featuring music and lyrics by William Finn and a book by William Finn and James Lapine, Falsettos combines rapid-fire humor, emotional honesty and an unforgettable musical score.
Lake Worth Playhouse's production is directed by Suzanne Dunn, with musical direction by Donya Lane and choreography by Lara Williams. The production team also includes Assistant Director Giuseppe Fusca, Stage Managers Maryann Carey and Michele Popken, Set Designer Cindi Taylor, Lighting Designer Aubrey Seeger, Costume Designers Jill Williams and Joanne DePrizio, Sound Designer Widline Sainvil, and Technical Director Marty Mets.
The production features a live band, bringing Finn's celebrated score to life on the Playhouse stage.
MEET THE FAMILY
The cast features Billy Hannam as Marvin, Sophia Kider as Trina, Rosseroni Parris as Whizzer, Brandon Robert as Mendel, Sagan Flanzbaum as Jason, Kathleen Shelton as Dr. Charlotte, and Aurora Jenkins as Cordelia.
Together, the seven-person company brings to life a family that is messy, funny, frustrating, loving and unmistakably human.
'Falsettos gives us the opportunity to sit with contradiction—to laugh with people whose choices frustrate us, to recognize ourselves in unexpected places, and to remain present when the story becomes painful,' Eilola said.
Ultimately, Falsettos is a celebration of love in all its complicated forms—and of the people who become family along the way.
PERFORMANCE INFORMATION
*Recommended for ages 14 and up. Contains adult language, sexual references, mature relationship themes, and sensitive subject matter involving HIV/AIDS, illness, and death.
FALSETTOS
October 2–18, 2026
Lake Worth Playhouse
713 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth Beach, FL 33460
Music and Lyrics by William Finn
Book by William Finn and James Lapine
For tickets and additional information, visit www.lakeworthplayhouse.org or call the Box Office at (561) 586-6410.
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