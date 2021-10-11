Dreyfoos Theatre Department Opens PRIDE AND PREJUDICE This Month

The Dreyfoos Theatre Department opens their first show of the 2021-2022 Season with "Pride and Prejudice," written by Helen Jerome and adapted from Jane Austen's classic 19th-century novel. This is the first year since March of 2020 that all of the students are back in physical school.

Around 200 students are involved in bringing the show to life, whether it be set design and building, to costuming and creating props, or acting in the performance itself. The excitement in the air is contagious as the students are able to get back to doing what they love!

Mason Materdomini (11th grade) plays Darcy in the show, the romantic interest of the main character Elizabeth Bennet. "I am excited to get back on stage after a year and a half of not being on stage, especially since this is my first main stage show," Materdomini said. Linnea Lacey (12th grade) plays Charlotte Lucas, Elizabeth's best friend. "I am so thankful for this opportunity to act on stage with this cast that has become like family" Lacey stated. Trey Mazza (12th grade), the Production Stage Manager stated "I am beyond excited to be able to get back to managing a production after so long. Above all else, I can't wait for the audience and our community to see all the hard work we've put into this production!"

According to DSOA's Dean of the Theatre Department, Ms. Michelle Petrucci, "seeing everyone embrace the changes of presenting a show during COVID was one of the most beautiful things."

"One of the best things I've seen is how everyone hopped right back into the rehearsal process without missing a beat. We are also so grateful that we had a set donated from Palm Beach Dramaworks as that was a huge help." She hopes the department can welcome everyone back to the theater.

Ms. Savannah Whetsell, the director of the Fall Mainstage Production, stated how it was so amazing to be back in a room full of actors ready to work. "I am specifically excited for the audience to get the opportunity to see the love story between Elizabeth and Darcy and the story we've worked tirelessly to craft!"

"Pride and Prejudice" tells the story of Elizabeth Bennet, who finds an unlikely romance with the aloof Mr. Darcy, where they discover the excitement and beauty of true love.

All performances are at Meyer Hall at Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr., School of the Arts, on the following dates:

Friday, October 22 at 7pm;

Saturday, October 23 at 7pm;

Sunday, October 24 at 2pm;

Friday, October 29 at 7pm;

Saturday, October 30 at 2pm and 7pm; and Sunday, October 31 at 2pm.

In compliance with CDC guidelines, masks must be worn at all times while on the DSOA campus and in Meyer Hall during all performances, and social distancing will be enforced with only 300 out of 600 seats being available for each performance. With limited seating, all shows are expected to sell out. Tickets are $10 for students and $25 for adults. Buy tickets at: https://search.seatyourself.biz/webstore/accounts/awdsoa/buy-tix