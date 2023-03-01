Dimensions Dance Theatre Brings POSSIBLE To Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center

Following November's highly anticipated return to the stage of the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami (DDTM) is once more captivating audiences with riveting new performances, including the freshly commissioned piece Possible: Imagination Is the Root of Change, choreographed by William Ervin, and En Camino by choreographer Beatriz García.

The dynamic dance company hits the floor of the intimate Lab Theater this Friday, March 3, at 7:30 p.m. as part of its participatory "salon" series, and continues with performances on Saturday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 5 at 3:30 p.m.

Since its inception in 2016 by former Miami City Ballet leading principal couple, Carlos Guerra and Jennifer Kronenberg, Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami has received critical acclaim nationwide. Kronenberg and Guerra aim to revive the love of ballet amongst children and young adults while growing their knowledge of its cultural relevance and stylistic range.

Pushing the Boundaries

"I am excited that Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami is attempting to push boundaries with the intimate Lab Salon Series. This format is intended to allow companies to explore new work, expand their repertory, and further represent the diverse community that is South Miami-Dade," says Eric Fliss, Managing Director of the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center.

"Their latest undertaking explores the modern ballet experience while delving into social concerns. Moreover, the format of the Salon Series allows the public to share thoughts on the future of dance, as the choreographers are in attendance to represent their work and share space and conversation with the audience," he adds.

Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami's Salon Series will feature several intensive dance performances, the thematic heart of which is the justice-oriented Possible. Choreographer William Ervin says his quartet piece was fueled by conversations with his peers about their mutual desire to find inner peace.

Blending spoken word poetry from allegedly innocent death row inmate Keith Lamar with musical accompaniment ranging from high-fidelity jazz ensemble pieces to Chance The Rapper's Zanies and Fools, Ervin's balletic arrangement attempted "to capture what it felt like to transition from dwelling in insecurity and sorrow to finding self-love and joy."

Inspired By Movement

The signature piece Possible, which comprises half of the DDTM Salon Series' spring performance, was inspired by the struggle embodied by the nonprofit movement Justice For Keith Lamar to free a wrongly convicted African-American man facing the death penalty in November 2023. The same movement also inspired the related improvisational jazz album Freedom First featuring Keith Lamar, which similarly influenced Ervin in crafting his piece.

In addition to Possible, audiences will get a first look at En Camino by choreographer Beatriz García. García's piece uses the migration of swallows as an inspirational metaphor highlighting three questions: Who am I, where did I come from, and where am I going? The work celebrates cultural diversity and highlights determination, resilience, and a call for inclusion.

All performances of Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami's Intimate Salon Series include an opportunity to speak to choreographers and team members. In addition, after the final curtain call on Saturday, March 4, audience members will have an opportunity to enjoy a drink and light fare, engaging in further discussion with the choreographers and dancers.

Engaging with the Audience

The artists will also engage with audience members on building a more inclusive, diverse, and equitable future for ballet. This intimate and intellectual fusion of dance and discussion is presented by the Moss Center and sponsored in major part by a project grant from Funding Arts Network A.W.A.R.E. (Artistic Works Addressing and Rethinking Equity).

Tickets for Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami range from $40 to $60 (Saturday show only). $10 student tickets are available for Friday and Sunday. Tickets can be purchased by visiting MossCenter.org, through the Moss Center Box Office in person, or by phone at (786) 573-5300.