Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator Launches Exhibition DEPTH OF IDENTITY: ART AS MEMORY AND ARCHIVE At Green Space Miami

In August, Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator, Inc. will welcome artists whose work appears in the exhibition Depth of Identity: Art as Memory and Archive to join in conversation with leading writers and historians.

The DVCAI Board invites audiences to experience the art and culture of the African Diaspora during a three-month exhibition from August 11 - October 20, 2022, at Green Space Miami, featuring nineteen artists, with visual art, music, film, teas, and art performances during the run of the exhibition by Yacine Tilala Fall and Kim Yantis.

An opening reception will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm at Green Space Miami, 7200 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, Florida 33138. Valet parking is available.

The unprecedented exhibition Depth of Identity: Art as Memory and Archive explores the impact and legacy of the African, Indo, and Caribbean Diaspora across US cities and the Caribbean.

"We are honored to invite audiences to experience the cultures of the Caribbean Diaspora through a range of programs and performances inspired by hyphenated lives in the US" says DVCAI president and curator, Rosie Gordon-Wallace. She says, "This rich group of artists, films, lectures, and resources will continue the conversations the exhibition begins, and extend its impact beyond these walls and will spill over into the neighboring heritage communities."

It is through the eyes of practicing artists that the nuances of the concept of identity are revealed. What does identity hold? What does it reveal or remember? The exhibition Depth of Identity: Art as Memory and Archive juxtaposes works from ten countries, representing first-generation artists across time and geography through paintings, drawings, prints, sculptures, photographs, and installations. The works represent artists from Caribbean countries including Jamaica, Barbados, Cuba, Guadeloupe, Suriname, and Haiti. Kenya and Korea are represented by artists Mazola Wa Mwasinghadi and Kim Myung -Sik, both artists with whom the curator has worked with for years.

The selected artworks delve into materiality and culture, precarious bodies, migration and citizenship, carnival, and matters of Blackness. This exhibition platform in Miami expands the opportunity for Caribbean artists and those of Caribbean and diasporic descent, as they move their careers from emerging to midcareer, to work with an established curator Rosie Gordon- Wallace. Gordon-Wallace has worked for 26-years to engender a community of practice that comes together at the increasingly complex intersection of race, class and location. The exhibition is organized by Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator, an iconic arts institution strategically positioned to give a voice to under-represented artists in the New World Diaspora.

Curated by Rosie Gordon-Wallace, presenting artists include Aisha Tandiwe Bell, Samo Davis, Michael Elliott, Yacine Tilala Fall, Grettel Arrate Hechavarría, Caroline Holder, Kim Myung-Sik, Izia Lee Lindsay, Suchitra Mattai, Bruno Métura, Mazola Wa Mwashighadi, Kurt Nahar, Julian Pardo, Dhiradj Ramsamoedj, Asser St. Val, Autumn T. Thomas, René Tosari, Stephanie J. Woods, and Kim Yantis.

Depth of Identity: Art as Memory and Archive

Produced by Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator

Curator Rosie Gordon-Wallace

August 11, 2022 - October 20, 2022

Green Space Miami

7200 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, Florida 33138

The exhibition will be on view Wednesday to Saturday, 11 am - 7pm with viewing by appointment on Sundays. Please contact Tanya Desdunes, DVCAI Executive Director by email at tanya@dvcaiteam.org or by phone (786) 306-0191 for exhibition appointments and access.

The exhibition venue, Green Space Miami is accessible. To request materials in accessible format at least five days in advance, please contact Rosie Gordon-Wallace, DVCAI President |Curator at rosie@dvcai.org or by phone at (305) 542-4277.