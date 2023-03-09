Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Denzil Forrester Debuts New Work At ICA Miami This April

ICA Miami will also simultaneously present a suite of new works by Avery Singer and new paintings by Claire Tabouret.

Mar. 09, 2023  
Denzil Forrester Debuts New Work At ICA Miami This April

The vibrant paintings of preeminent Caribbean British artist Denzil Forrester are the subject of a major survey this April at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami (ICA Miami).

Recognized for his vivid figurative works and representations of contemporary Black culture in the UK, Forrester has influenced generations of younger artists. Denzil Forrester: We Culture brings together paintings from the artist's earliest years of production, providing a vivid portrait of the Black experience in the UK of the 1970s and '80s, from the dub and reggae clubs in which Forrester spent his nights, to the ongoing violence against the Black community. On view April 6 through September 24, the exhibition is curated by Gean Moreno, ICA Miami's Director of the Knight Foundation Art + Research Center, and brings the influential artist's practice to the American South for the first time.

Forrester's work reflects the life and experiences of Caribbean immigrants in the UK as part of the wave of artists born out of the Windrush generation. These migrants, who arrived in Britain after 1948 from the Caribbean on the SS Empire Windrush, had a significant and enduring impact on Black British culture.


The ICA Miami exhibition brings together twenty paintings and a dozen drawings from the artist's earliest years of production from 1978-1985. Among these are a number of large and dynamic paintings that explore the London club scene, reflecting Forrester's upbringing alongside the growing presence of Rastafarian culture in England of the late 1960s and 1970s.


The exhibition also includes works of Forrester's that explore violence against the Black community, analyzing a darker truth about the Black experience. One such painting relates to the death of his childhood friend Winston Rose, who, in 1981, died in unexplained circumstances while in police custody. Rose's death and the lack of accountability from authorities in its aftermath triggered a series of somber paintings by Forrester in contrast to his bright, nightlife scenes.

"As one of the most important artists of his generation, Denzil's practice not only offers a lens on the history of Black culture in the UK and Caribbean immigration, but a perspective that resonates with the Miami community. We are proud to provide one of the artist's first U.S. museum platforms and his first in the American South," said Alex Gartenfeld, ICA Miami Artistic Director.


"With vibrant, visceral color, Denzil documents and exposes the joys and injustices he and other Caribbean immigrants were experiencing and that characterized this era in London. His work exemplifies not only the migrant experience, but the ways in which he and his generation so significantly impacted Black culture in the UK and beyond," said Moreno.


Denzil Forrester's ICA Miami presentation coincides with surveys at the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art and Stephen Friedman Gallery.

Forrester was born in Grenada in 1956. He moved to London in 1967 and attended the Central School of Art and Design, the Royal College of Art, and the British School in Rome. His work has been exhibited in numerous institutions, including the Hayward Gallery (London), Ashmolean Museum (Oxford), Whitechapel Gallery (London), Barbican Art Gallery (London), Studio Museum of Harlem, Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, and Tate St. Ives. He participated in the 58th Carnegie International. He lives in Cornwall, UK.

A comprehensive publication, produced in collaboration with the Kemper Museum, accompanies the exhibition. It features essays by leading art historians and musicologists, alongside poems by Linton Kwesi Johnson.

ICA Miami simultaneously presents a suite of new works by Avery Singer and new paintings by Claire Tabouret.


The Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami (ICA Miami) is dedicated to promoting continuous experimentation in contemporary art, advancing new scholarship, and fostering the exchange of art and ideas throughout the Miami region and internationally. Through an energetic calendar of exhibitions and programs, and its collection, ICA Miami provides an important international platform for the work of local, emerging, and under-recognized artists, and advances the public appreciation and understanding of the most innovative art of our time. Launched in 2014, ICA Miami opened its new permanent home in Miami's Design District on December 1, 2017. The museum's central location positions it as a cultural anchor within the community and enhances its role in developing cultural literacy throughout the Miami region. The museum offers free admission, providing audiences with open, public access to artistic excellence year-round.


The Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami is located at 61 NE 41st Street, Miami, Florida 33137. For more information, visit www.icamiami.org.




