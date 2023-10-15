DEMERITS, DETENTIONS, AND DISMISSALS with Jerry Seeger to Play Actor's Rep In Mid-November

Jerry Seeger's DEMERITS, DETENTIONS, AND DISMISSALS: THE WORKS OF Taylor Mali will open at the Bhetty Waldron Theatre at Bob Carter's Actor's Workshop & Repertory Co. (Actor's Rep) Friday, November 10 and plays Friday the 10th and Saturday, November 11 at 8 p.m., and Sunday November 12 at 4 p.m. The show will also be performed Friday, November 17 and Saturday, November 18 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, November 19 at 4 p.m.

This show is amazing for teachers, students, and anyone who appreciates the power of spoken word and poetry and appreciates learning a few valuable life lessons along the way. The super energetic and gifted Mr. Seeger captivates audiences from the opening lines to the close of the show. A rollercoaster of emotions is experienced as he performs the works of slam poet Taylor Mali, bringing them to life with his unique style and delivery.

But DEMERITS, DETENTIONS, AND DISMISSALS is more than just a performance. It's a journey of self-discovery and personal growth. Through the power of poetry, Mr. Seeger reminds us of the importance of kindness, empathy, and understanding, and challenges us to be better versions of ourselves. This is an unforgettable theatrical experience. It winds up being an evening of entertainment, enlightenment, and inspiration for anyone experiencing it.

Tickets are available at the link below.