DANCE NOW MIAMI Season Finale Takes Place Next Month at Miami Theater Center 

Dance NOW! Miami (DNM), one of the leading contemporary company's in Florida, brings their 2020/21 season to a rousing close when they return to the Miami Theater Center on Saturday, June 19 at 8:00 pm, with their updated Program III. The evening will include the U.S. premiere of Caravan from Italy's Opus Ballet, along with the Miami premieres of Dorian's Reflection, inspired by the classic Oscar Wilde novel, and the Jewish-themed Anusim. Seating will be reduced to allow for social distancing, and mask wearing required.

This evening was planned as a joint performance with Opus Ballet, postponed a full year due to COVID-19. But because of ongoing travel restrictions, this Florence, Italy-based group, one of the country's rising contemporary dance troupes, will be unable to go on their first U.S. tour. Instead, working remotely with Zoom and other platforms, they will collaborate in mounting Caravan, a commentary on the European migration and culture crisis, on Dance NOW!, "We have had a residency with Opus Ballet in Italy previously, before this pandemic. While we are disappointed that they can't travel here to join us, I am still especially excited to partner with them, as I myself was born and raised in Italy," says Dance Now Miami Co-Artistic Director Diego Salterini.

Dorian's Reflection, choreographed by DNM Artistic Co-Directors Hannah Baumgarten and Diego Salterini, is a contemporary treatment of the story and characters from Wilde's novel, The Picture of Dorian Gray, a foundational part of the gay literary canon. The ballet, with an original score by internationally recognized composer Davidson Jaconello, explores the themes of self-importance, self-indulgence, newfound sexuality and even violent behavior, embodied in Dorian, who in the original remained forever young while his portrait ages instead. The dance work updates the narrative to our modern time of online identities and social media, flipping the story so that Dorian's projected image stays young while the character of Dorian ages.

"In our youth-obsessed culture, Wilde's novel really still speaks to us, and inspired us to create a piece that looks at today's tendency towards self-absorption and hedonism," says Baumgarten. The other world premiere on the program, Anusim, what is hidden is never lost, is also a Baumgarten and Salterini collaboration. It is inspired by the 1497 decree in Portugal forcing all Jews to be baptized as "New Christians," but allowing them to practice their own religion in secret. It includes an original score from long-time collaborator Federico Bonacossa and vocals from local Sephardic singer Susana Behar. The piece will travel with the company immediately following this performance when they go on tour to Portugal.

Tickets are all reserved seating and are $40, and $25 for Miami Shores residents and $15 for students, with IDs. Tickets for this event will only be available in socially distanced allotments or 2 or 4 patrons seated together. Advance tickets can be purchased only at www.dancenowmiami.org/events/program3mtc. Face coverings will be required inside the theater at all times. The Miami Theater Center 9806 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores, is fully wheelchair accessible, with adjacent on-street parking. To request materials in accessible format, or any disability accommodation, visit www.dancenowmiami.org or contact Dance NOW! at (305) 975-8489 and info@dancenowmiami.org.