Coral Gables' Miracle Theatre Takes Financial Hit Amidst the Health Crisis

The theatre has taken an approximate $1.7 million loss in revenue over the last four or five months.

The Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre in Coral Gables has taken a financial hit due to the health crisis, CBS Miami reports.

"I think we have a $1.6 million, $1.7 million loss in revenue over the last four or five months because of the pandemic," said Barbara Stein, Executive Producing Director of the Actors' Playhouse at The Miracle Theatre.

Stein says that the theatre had to let many technical staff members go, some of which had been with the company for 20 years.

The playhouse has since moved to virtual events on Facebook, but those don't bring in much, if any, money.

"Some have come forward with dollars and many are waiting for a call and some are hesitant," said Stein. "People are concerned about their investment for the season. Right in the middle of the pandemic starting we were in the height of a major campaign for subscriptions."

The Actors' Playhouse has scheduled a virtual fundraiser for September, called Oh What a Virtual Night. Learn more about the event at https://www.actorsplayhouse.org/actors-playhouse-gala-auction/.

Read the original story on CBS Miami.

