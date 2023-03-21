Contemporary Jazz Saxophonist Kyle Schroeder To Perform Live In Palm Bay

Regalitos Foundation in conjunction with Brevard Music Group and JazzSeries.com presents contemporary jazz saxophonist Kyle Schroeder, Sunday, April 2nd, 2023 - 3:30pm at The Tangiers Concert Hall

4500 Dixie Highway NE

Palm Bay, FL. 32905

Kyle Schroeder has been a compelling force in Contemporary Jazz since his start in 2013. Kyle has had the opportunity to be featured/perform with world-class musicians, including Ben Tankard, Four80East, Nick Colionne, Eric Darius, Two Friends, The Ries Brothers, Dave Liebman, John Daversa, Adam Hawley, and more!

Kyle has also played large-scale music festivals, including Clearwater Jazz Holiday, Sunset Music Festival, Seabreeze Jazz Festival, Miami Smooth Jazz Festival, and the Monterey Next Generation Jazz Festival. Kyle released his debut album "Get With It" on June 10, 2022 and it is being played on radio stations across the U.S. and Europe as well as Sirius XM Radio. Whether it be in live performance or in the studio, Kyle's musical goal is to positively impact audiences everywhere by drawing from his diverse influences and placing utmost importance on creative improvisation!

Tickets available exclusively from Brevard Music Group www.BrevardMusicGroup.com

(or call 321-783-9004).