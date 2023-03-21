Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Contemporary Jazz Saxophonist Kyle Schroeder To Perform Live In Palm Bay

Kyle Schroeder has been a compelling force in Contemporary Jazz since his start in 2013.

Mar. 21, 2023  

Contemporary Jazz Saxophonist Kyle Schroeder To Perform Live In Palm Bay

Regalitos Foundation in conjunction with Brevard Music Group and JazzSeries.com presents contemporary jazz saxophonist Kyle Schroeder, Sunday, April 2nd, 2023 - 3:30pm at The Tangiers Concert Hall
4500 Dixie Highway NE
Palm Bay, FL. 32905

Kyle Schroeder has been a compelling force in Contemporary Jazz since his start in 2013. Kyle has had the opportunity to be featured/perform with world-class musicians, including Ben Tankard, Four80East, Nick Colionne, Eric Darius, Two Friends, The Ries Brothers, Dave Liebman, John Daversa, Adam Hawley, and more!

Kyle has also played large-scale music festivals, including Clearwater Jazz Holiday, Sunset Music Festival, Seabreeze Jazz Festival, Miami Smooth Jazz Festival, and the Monterey Next Generation Jazz Festival. Kyle released his debut album "Get With It" on June 10, 2022 and it is being played on radio stations across the U.S. and Europe as well as Sirius XM Radio. Whether it be in live performance or in the studio, Kyle's musical goal is to positively impact audiences everywhere by drawing from his diverse influences and placing utmost importance on creative improvisation!

Tickets available exclusively from Brevard Music Group www.BrevardMusicGroup.com
(or call 321-783-9004).




RAGTIME, SUNSET BOULEVARD & More Lead Floridas April 2023 Theater Top Picks Photo
RAGTIME, SUNSET BOULEVARD & More Lead Florida's April 2023 Theater Top Picks
Orlando is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Our picks for April 2023 include Misery, Ragtime, Sunset Boulevard, and more!
Loxen Productions Brings LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS To Miami This April Photo
Loxen Productions Brings LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS To Miami This April
Loxen Productions is bringing the cult-classic, dark comedy-musical to the ARTime Theater as the second show of their 2023 Theater season. Right off the heels of an extended run of Cabaret, Little Shop of Horrors promises to be funny, dark, and deviously delicious.
World Premiere Musical DRACULA To Haunt Kelsey Theater March 24 Photo
World Premiere Musical DRACULA To Haunt Kelsey Theater March 24
BARCLAY Performing Arts presents the world premiere production of 'Dracula - An Original Classical Metal Opera.' This musical will be staged at the Kelsey Theater (700 Park Ave.) Friday, March 24 at 8 p.m.
MADRE Starring Adriana Barraza to be Presented at Miami Dade County Auditorium This Week Photo
MADRE Starring Adriana Barraza to be Presented at Miami Dade County Auditorium This Week
Written and Directed by Neher Jacqueline Briceno, Madre's world premiere will take place Friday March 24 & Saturday March 25 at 8PM and Sunday March 26 at 5PM.

More Hot Stories For You


Loxen Productions Brings LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS To Miami This AprilLoxen Productions Brings LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS To Miami This April
March 21, 2023

Loxen Productions is bringing the cult-classic, dark comedy-musical to the ARTime Theater as the second show of their 2023 Theater season. Right off the heels of an extended run of Cabaret, Little Shop of Horrors promises to be funny, dark, and deviously delicious.
World Premiere Musical DRACULA To Haunt Kelsey Theater March 24World Premiere Musical DRACULA To Haunt Kelsey Theater March 24
March 20, 2023

BARCLAY Performing Arts presents the world premiere production of 'Dracula - An Original Classical Metal Opera.' This musical will be staged at the Kelsey Theater (700 Park Ave.) Friday, March 24 at 8 p.m.
MADRE Starring Adriana Barraza to be Presented at Miami Dade County Auditorium This WeekMADRE Starring Adriana Barraza to be Presented at Miami Dade County Auditorium This Week
March 20, 2023

Written and Directed by Neher Jacqueline Briceno, Madre's world premiere will take place Friday March 24 & Saturday March 25 at 8PM and Sunday March 26 at 5PM.
THE BETSY'S 11TH ANNUAL OVERTURE TO OVERTOWN JAZZ FESTIVAL to Run Through the Month of AprilTHE BETSY'S 11TH ANNUAL OVERTURE TO OVERTOWN JAZZ FESTIVAL to Run Through the Month of April
March 18, 2023

The Betsy's 11th Annual Overture to Overtown (OTO) Jazz Festival will run for the entire month of April 2023 to coincide with Jazz Appreciation Month in the USA. Community programming is a key element in honoring the legacy of Overtown as Miami's historic jazz mecca. 
Slow Burn Theater Presents Disney and Cameron Macintosh's MARY POPPINSSlow Burn Theater Presents Disney and Cameron Macintosh's MARY POPPINS
March 18, 2023

One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts of a whole new generation of audiences as Slow Burn Theatre Company presents Disney and Cameron Macintosh's Mary Poppins in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts Saturday, March 25 through Sunday, April 9.
share