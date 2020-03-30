Classical Concert Empresario Judy Drucker Passes Away at 91

Classical concert empresario Judy Drucker, passed away on Monday at age 91 due to complications from Alzheimer's.

As founder of the Concert Association of Florida, Judy was lauded for her work as a presenter of the world's greatest classical music orchestras and conductors, soloists, opera stars, and ballet and dance companies to audiences throughout Florida.

Among the world renowned artists, musical and dance organizations that Judy has presented are Luciano Pavarotti, Plácido Domingo, José Carreras, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Itzhak Perlman, Leonard Bernstein, Beverly Sills, Yo Yo Ma, Wynton Marsalis, New York Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra, Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, Boston Pops, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre, American Ballet Theatre, Bolshoi Ballet, Dance Theater of Harlem Company, The Joffrey Ballet Theatre, and many others.

Drucker studied at the New York College of Music, as well as voice at The Juilliard School and the Curtis Institute of Music. A coloratura soprano, Drucker appeared with the Coral Gables Philharmonic Symphony and with the Greater Miami-Dade Opera, which is now known as the Florida Grand Opera, among many others.

Read her full obituary here.





