Cast Announced For THE CHINESE LADY

Next month, The Studio Theatre™ Tierra del Sol (806 San Marino Drive, The Villages, FL) opens a REGIONAL PREMIER and the second production of its seventh season, The Chinese Lady by Lloyd Suh.

"Hello, my name is Afong Moy; I came to America in 1834, when I was fourteen years old..." Brought to the United States from Guangzhou Province, China, Afong Moy is put on display as the first Chinese woman to set foot on American soil. Although Afong believes that she is an ambassador for Chinese culture, in reality she is a sideshow exhibit. Spanning a half-century, this two-person play depicts her daily life as a touring museum attraction. She performs for a paying audience showing them how she eats, what she wears, and the highlight of the event: how she walks with bound feet. As the decades wear on, her celebrated sideshow comes to define and challenge her very sense of identity. The Chinese Lady by Lloyd Suh is a poetic, whimsical play inspired by the true story of Afong Moy's life.

MELODY LOU (Afong Moy). Melody (she/her) is an actor and artist born and raised in Macau. She is thrilled to be making her professional debut with The Studio Theatre in The Chinese Lady. She recently completed her theatre training at the University of Illinois at Chicago, earning a BA in Theatre Performance. Credits include: Passage, Da Mixtape (UIC School of Theatre and Music) Workshops: Girl Boss - Playwright Aloud (Columbia College Chicago) Dearly Beloved, Ace of Hearts (UIC School of Theatre and Music) Endless love and gratitude to Mom, Dad and Gloria! Instagram: @immelodylou







YONGWOO (Atung) is a Chicagoan by way of Pittsburgh (which, unlike his character, he enjoys revisiting), and is honored to perform far from home at The Studio Theatre. Chicago credits include Verböten (The House Theatre), You For Me For You (Sideshow Theatre), and That's Weird, Grandma! (Playmakers Laboratory). TV credits include Chicago PD and Detroit 1-8-7. Yongwoo holds a BA in Radio/TV/Film from Northwestern University and was a 2016 Bob Curry Fellow at The Second City. Yongwoo is a company member of Playmakers Laboratory, a kyokushin karateka and amateur kickboxer fighting out of Imazaki Dojo, and a freelance casting director and filmmaker. He would like to thank Lily's Talent Agency for their unwavering support. TheYongwoo.com

The Theatre Management and Creative Teams are composed of Producer Jason Goedken and Artistic Director Whitney Morse; Director, Reiko Ho; Dramaturgy, Yining Lin; Scenic/Props Designer and Set Dressing, Joshua E. Gallagher; Costume Designer Huaixiang Tan; Assistant Costume Designer, Sumalee Eaton; Lighting Designer, Colleen Doherty; Sound A/V Designer, Sean-Joseph Choo; Production Manager, Danielle Paccione; Technical Director, Clayton Becker; Company Manager/Videographer, Ryan Loeckel; Assistant Production Manager, Leslie Becker; Stage Manager, Madison Youngblood; Assistant Stage Manager, Grace Zottig; Swing Stage Manager, Stephanie Bezio; Production Engineer, Jessica Kearney; Lead Electrician, Mason Shell; Lighting Technician, Ally Southgate and Colin Hall; Lead Carpenter, Alison Scharvella; Senior Marketing Coordinator, Taylor Gunnell; Marketing Associate, Olivia Williamson; The Studio House Manager, Alec Speers; and Assistant House Manager, Sierra Baggins.