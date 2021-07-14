Broward Center's Free All Abilities Virtual Summer Series Begins July 31

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts announces a three-event summer series of free interactive virtual events for the neurodiverse community via Zoom.

The summer edition of the All Abilities Series again features inclusive, free virtual events for families to enjoy together through engaged arts experiences from the comfort of their homes. Everyone is welcome and no prior experience is needed.

The series begins with Dancing-Along Through the Decades on Saturday, July 31 at 11 a.m. Broward Center teaching artist TJ Tekurio will lead everyone through exciting dance routines with music from the '60s, '70s and '80s such as the favorite dance moves and poses "The Twist" and "The Disco Finger." Tekurio will teach everyone what they need to know so there is no reason to worry if they have not danced before. Participants can add to the fun by bringing their favorite throwback outfit and accessories to the dance party.

The series continues with Marvel's Avengers Dance-Along on Saturday, August 14 at 11 a.m. Tara Goodman, a Broward Center teaching artist, leads everyone through exciting dance routines based on the popular Marvel's Avengers movies. No dance experience is necessary and participants can bring their favorite superhero costume and accessories as they join beloved superheroes and dance together to save the world.

The Broward Center concludes the summer series with the Disney & Broadway Sing-Along on Saturday, August 21 at 11 a.m. Broward Center Artist-in-Residence Tammy Holder invites the whole family to get ready to sing all of the Broadway and Disney classics as we celebrate the return of our favorite Broadway shows coming back to the Broward Center stage, including Disney's Frozen.

The All Abilities Series events can be found in the calendar of upcoming events on the Broward Center's website at BrowardCenter.org. The event listing includes links to access the free resources and join the live events.

The Broward Center's sensory-friendly programming is made possible through the generous support of The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation and the Taft Foundation with special thanks to UM-NSU CARD for their continued in-kind support.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. For more information visit BrowardCenter.org.