Broward Center In Fort Lauderdale Presents Staged Readings Of SEEKING

One of South Florida's best-known poets, authors, directors and educators takes the stage in the Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts when Art Prevails Project founder Darius V. Daughtry presents a staged reading of his new play, Seeking, on Saturday July 23 at 4 and 6 p.m. and Sunday, July 24 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15.

"Seeking follows a young musician's pursuit of independence that leads him to discover how instrumental his family's past is to his quest to find his future," Daughtry said. "I am looking forward to this staged reading and the chat backs after each performance."

The staged reading, where actors are on script without sets and costumes, is part of the Broward Center's Arts for Action: Black Voices initiative which aims to use the arts as a tool or catalyst to heighten awareness, deepen knowledge and mobilize action on social justice issues.

An integral part of the launch of Arts for Action: Black Voices, Daughtry was one of the dynamic panelists sharing their experiences in a roundtable discussion entitled Bridging the Gap: A conversation about race and performing arts, which kicked off the initiative.

Daughtry has partnered with the Broward Center on this initiative in the past. He gave a sneak peek of the play Head Above Water: The Life of Esther Rolle which he wrote and was directed by Bianca LaVerne Jones and commissioned by the African American Research Library and Cultural Center during the Broward Center's Rhythm by the River, a festival that celebrated exciting and innovative Black voices in Broward County. As part of his Art Prevails Project, he partnered with the Broward Center to present The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape, Volume III, celebrating and highlighting women, their obstacles and achievements and featuring some of South Florida's finest talent that he wrote and directed.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. For more information visit BrowardCenter.org.