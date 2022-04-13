Broadway's Avery Sommers and Piano Virtuoso Lisa Leonard Honored at Star Maker Awards

The Wick Theatre and Costume Museum was "Alive with the Sound of Music!" A dazzling event recently hosted by the National Society of Arts & Letters of Florida and raising over $47,000 to support the Boca Raton-based nonprofit's mission of supporting local emerging performing and visual artists. The Star Maker Awards showcased a brilliant array of young musicians and visual artists, who were recipients of the organization's scholarships or competition winners. Another evening highlight was the inspiring presentations of Lifetime Achievement Awards to both Broadway star Avery Sommers and piano virtuoso Lisa Leonard. To learn more about NSAL, visit www.nsalflorida.org.

"The theme of the evening, "Alive with the Sound of Music," was certainly befitting," stated Dr. Ron Rubin, event co-chair. "Our guests were truly transported by the rapturous performances of our scholarship and competition winners."

This year's performers included Eliza Willet, scholarship winner in Strings from Lynn Conservatory of Music; Yance Zhang, First Place Piano Competition winner from Lynn Conservatory of Music; Marnel Jean, scholarship winner in Brass from the New World School of the Arts; Katherine Riley, scholarship winner in Woodwinds from Lynn Conservatory of Music; Emily Finke, Voice scholarship winner from the Frost School of Music; Sergei Skobin, scholarship winner in Piano from Lynn Conservatory of Music; and Yherzon Chura Ruiz, scholarship winner in guitar from Florida Atlantic University. Other students who are awaiting National Competition results were also in attendance including visual artists Jennifer Turner from Dillard High School and Caroline Josephine Crawford, from the University of Florida. Their dramatic paintings were on display and garnered much praise.

The Lifetime Achievement Award presentations this year were a double honor due to postponing a Star Makers due to COVID-19.

"Both Avery Sommers and Lisa Leonard are icons in their respective disciplines," stated event co-chair Shari Upbin. "NSAL was honored to be able to recognize their immeasurable contributions to the arts during this event."

Lisa Leonard is an acclaimed piano soloist, chamber musician and educator, who is currently the head of the Graduate Instrumental Collaborative Piano Program at Lynn University. Avery Sommers has starred on Broadway in critically acclaimed musicals including Ain't Misbehavin and Showboat, and also has a tremendous following of jazz and blues fans who clamor to see her local shows and performances in New York City's finest cabarets.

"NSAL of Florida could not fulfill its mission of supporting emerging visual and performing artists without the generous support of its donors," said Judi Asselta, president. "We are grateful to all who have helped our students ascend to the next level of success."

To learn how you can help foster the dreams of young artists, please visit www.nsalflorida.org.