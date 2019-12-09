BroadwayWorld Miami Awards Update: AIDA - Seminole Theatre Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Miami Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Miami:

Best Actor in a Musical

Corey Vega - MATILDA - Area Stage Company 30%

Joseph Urick - AIDA - Seminole Theatre 28%

Charles Benitez - AIDA - Seminole Theatre 21%

Best Actor in a Play

Joseph Urick - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 38%

Robert Ayala - CAN'T LIVE WITHOUT YOU - Willow Theatre, Boca Raton 12%

Robert Ayala - CAN'T LIVE WITHOUT YOU - The Playgroup LLC at the Willow Theatre, Boca Raton 10%

Best Actress in a Musical

Amanda Fernandez-Acosta - MATILDA - Area Stage Company 31%

Magaly Perez - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Seminole Theatre 29%

Arielle Benitez - AIDA - Seminole Theatre 17%

Best Actress in a Play

Susannah Eig - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 41%

Samantha Kaufman - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 22%

Diana Garle - KINGS - Gablestage 11%

Best Costume Design in a Musical

Magaly Perez - AIDA - Seminole Theatre 79%

Ellis Tillman - SUMMER SHORTS - City theatre 11%

Jim Buff - CR FOR YOU - Wick Theatre 9%

Best Costume Design in a Play

Colleen Stovall - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 100%

Best Director of a Musical

Mickey McGuire - AIDA - Seminole Theatre 60%

Giancarlo Rodaz - MATILDA - Area Stage Company 35%

Giancarlo Rodaz - WIZARD OF OZ - Area Stage Company 5%

Best Director of a Play

Colleen Stovall - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 55%

David Arisco - ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS - Actors Playhouse 11%

Jerry Jensen - CAN'T LIVE WITHOUT YOU - Willow Theatre, Boca Raton 10%

Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical

AIDA - Seminole Theatre 50%

MATILDA - Area stage Company 33%

PRISCILLA: QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Slow Burn Theatre Company 4%

Best Ensemble Performance in a Play

ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 48%

CAN'T LIVE WITHOUT YOU - Willow Theatre, Boca Raton 13%

ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS - Actors Playhouse 11%

Best Lighting Design in a Musical

Giancarlo Rodaz - WIZARD OF OZ - Area stage company 100%

Best Musical

AIDA - Seminole Theatre 53%

MATILDA - Area Stage Company 34%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Wick Theatre 6%

Best Play

ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 54%

CAN'T LIVE WITHOUT YOU - Willow Theatre, Boca Raton 15%

ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS - Actors Playhouse 10%

Best Sound Design in a Play

Joseph Urick - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 100%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles