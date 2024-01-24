'Black Art, Black Artists Shaping Tomorrow's History' Anchors Black History Month at History Fort Lauderdale

“Black Art, Black Artists Shaping Tomorrow's History,” a new fine art exhibit, will anchor History Fort Lauderdale's Black History Month showcase. An annual homage, this new installment will feature works for show and sale from Dillard Center for the Arts' Advanced Placement (AP) students and instructors, from February 4 – 29. Curated by Dillard instructor Celestin Joseph, the exhibit of photography and studio art features creative re-imaginings and reflections of historical Black leaders, community icons, and hometown heroes. A meet and greet with the artists will take place on Sunday, February 4, at 1 p.m., at the New River Inn Museum of History building on History Fort Lauderdale's campus.

“Each year, History Fort Lauderdale looks forward to sharing the creativity and imagination from Dillard Center for the Arts students,” said Patricia Zeiler, executive director of History Fort Lauderdale. “We are proud to be a home for the next generation of artists and we remain grateful to Celestin Joseph for his commitment to enriching our community through art and instruction. We invite the community to celebrate Black History Month with us and pay homage to our leaders, past and present, through the eyes of these visionary students.”

“Black Art, Black Artists Shaping Tomorrow's History,” will highlight a variety of styles and mediums reflecting African American culture, history and the arts as viewed through the lens of 12 youth. Featured pieces in the exhibition include works by AP students Selene Michel and Timothy Graham.

Joseph received his master's in fine arts in painting from the University of Pennsylvania. He received a bachelor's in fine arts, cum laude, from the University of Hartford as a painting major, with an art history minor, and concentrations in printmaking and graphic design studies. Joseph also received a prestigious Yale/Norfolk Art and Music Scholarship to further his studies. Currently, he is teaching Advanced Placement studio art classes at his alma mater Dillard Center for the Arts where he has been strengthening the visual arts program since 1999.

History Fort Lauderdale, proud steward of our community's past by making our heritage accessible and engaging to residents and visitors, hosts a variety of engaging multicultural experiences, year-round. It seeks to bring awareness to the community through both traveling exhibits and multiple permanent exhibits including “Women Trailblazers,” “Fort Lauderdale – the Early Years,” “The African American Experience,” “Fashion & Musical Theatre,” “From Dugouts to Dream Yachts: the story of boatbuilding along the New River,” Seminole Arts & Culture,” “New River Archaeology,” “Viva Fort Lauderdale: Celebrating Hispanic Art & Culture,” and, most recently, “Take PRIDE, a retrospective on LGBTQ life in South Florida.” The nonprofit museum also hosts an artists' collective collaborative space.

“Black Art, Black Artists Shaping Tomorrow's History” is sponsored by the following funds at the Community Foundation of Broward: Jan and Ed Crocker Unrestricted Fund, Leo M. and Alice J. Rutten Fund and The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation Broward Community Fund. Additional funding is provided, in part, by Broward County Board of County Commissioners as recommended by the Broward County Cultural Council, and Visit Lauderdale. This organization is also sponsored by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts & Culture.

History Fort Lauderdale is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. with docent guided tours, daily, at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Group walking tours are available upon special request. Admission is $15 for adults; $12 for seniors and $7 for students (through age 22 with a valid student ID). Admission is free for members, military and children ages six and under. Tickets are available online at HistoryFortLauderdaleTickets.