BOCA BACCHANAL Includes Grand Tasting at the Boca Raton Next Month

The always popular BOCA BACCHANAL, an annual celebration of fine wine and food benefitting the Boca Raton Historical Society, will be back next week.

At this event held at The Boca Raton, 42 different prized vintners and wineries will offer tasting selections of their wines and champagnes. Attendees will also enjoy generous samplings of signature dishes from local restaurants. There will also be a silent auction of wine, dining, travel, and lifestyle packages. The Grand Tasting will take place in the legendary resort's Grand Ballroom in the Mizner Center. The Boca Raton is located at 501 East Camino Real (33432).

Ticket: $200.

In addition to our five premiere wineries (Château La Nerthe, DAOU Vineyards, Masi Agricola, Silver Oak & Twomey Cellars, and St. Francis Winery & Vineyards), another 37 amazing wineries and distributors will be featured at The Grand Tasting including August Imports, Banfi Wines, Baron De Ley, Biagio Cru, Bronco Wine Co., Cape Classics, Castle Rock Winery, Coleccion Internacional de Vino, Entrecanales Domecq, Frog's Leap, Hahn Family Wines, House of Smith, King Estate Winery, Luneau USA, Origins Organic Imports, Pacific Highway Wines, Palm Bay International, Prestige Beverage Group, Provence Rose Group, Quintessential Wines, Raventos-Codorniu, Roots Run Deep, Round Pond, Rutherford Wine Co., San Sebastian Winery, Santa Margherita USA, St. Supery Estates Vineyard & Winery, Truchard Vineyards, Unibroue, Valckenberg, Vinamericas, Vina Robles Vineyards & Winery, WINC, Wine Group, Wine Source International, WX Brands, and ZD Winery.

Dinner-by-the-bite at the Boca Bacchanal Grand Tasting will feature many elegant and delicious selections provided by the following local eateries:

+ In Boca Raton: 10 Stations by The Boca Raton, The Capital Grille, Eat District Healthy Asian Bowl, KakaoZon Chocolate, Kapow Noodle Bar, New York Grilled Cheese, The Poké Company, Prezzo, Proper Ice Cream, Ramen Lab Eatery, Rebel House / Alley Cat, and Sicilian Oven.

+ In Delray Beach: Brulé Bistro / Rose's Daughter, Ganzo Sushi, Meso Beach House, and Seagate Hotel.

"BOCA BACCHANAL is a festive weekend that celebrates and enhances the appreciation of wine and food, while bringing together world class chefs and vintners, offering their finest specialties, while providing the entire community with a delightful opportunity to support the heritage education programs of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum and the Boca Raton Historical Society," says Mary Csar, Executive Director.

Sponsors for BOCA BACCHANAL 2022 include The Boca Raton, Republic National Distributing Company, Boca Magazine, Crown Wine & Spirits, Alina Residences, Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC), JM Lexus, Privaira, PUBLIX SUPER MARKETS CHARITIES, the Addison, Marta and Jim Batmasian, Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce, Diamonds Direct, Atlas Rentals, LivingFLA.com, the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, Discover the Palm Beaches, the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners, and The City of Boca Raton.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.BocaHistory.org.