Artists Address Mass Incarceration On Mobile Billboards During Miami Art Basel͏‌ ͏‌ ͏‌ ͏‌ ͏‌ ͏‌ ͏‌ ͏‌ ͏‌ ͏‌ ͏‌ ͏‌ ͏‌ ͏‌ ͏‌ ͏‌ ͏‌ ͏‌ ͏‌ ͏‌ ͏‌ ͏‌ ͏‌ ͏‌ ͏‌ ͏‌ ͏‌ ͏‌ ͏‌ ͏‌ ͏‌

During Miami Art Week (November 29-December 3), artworks addressing mass incarceration and failures of the U.S. justice system will patrol the streets of Miami Beach via truck-mounted digital billboards and will appear on billboards throughout Miami. This public art intervention is the result of 8x5, a project organized by the non-profit Art at a Time Like This.

Launched in Miami on June 13th, 8x5 will return to Florida during Miami Art Week when an international audience gathers together to attend art fairs, museum exhibitions and special events.

This iteration of 8x5 will feature 10 artists, 5 selected by special invitation and 5 local Miami artists selected from an open call. A multi-city project, 8x5 will later travel to billboards across Houston and Washington, D.C. throughout 2023.

Art at a Time Like This is a non-profit arts organization that provides platforms of free speech for contemporary artists. Entitled 8x5 in recognition of the size of an average prison cell, this project seeks to take over Miami to provoke conversations around the problems and inequalities of the judicial system and to protest the state of mass incarceration in the U.S. Many of the participating artists call out very simple statistics that should shock the audience no matter what their political views are. This is the first phase of a public intervention that will move to cities across the U.S. It is ATLT's belief that by saturating a city with signage, judges and prosecutors will be put on alert, stimulating a dialogue about justice and jail time, incarceration and discriminatory treatment, that can be a basis of change.





DEADLINE: October 17, 2022

Send hi-res jpegs or 15 sec videos to

8x5@artatatimelikethis.com

On December 3rd at 2PM, the Perez Art Museum Miami will host a roundtable discussion organized by Art at a Time Like This addressing this vital issue that is viewed by many as the greatest crisis facing the U.S. at this time.

Art a Time Like This received recognition and support from the Art for Justice Fund, the Barton Family Foundation, the law firm of Willkie Farr, Jorge Mora and the Mimi Saltzman Family Foundation to produce 8x5.