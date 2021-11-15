Armory Art Center Announces Line-Up for 5th Annual West Palm Beach Arts Festival

The 5th Annual West Palm Beach Arts Festival presented by the Armory Art Center will take place on December 4th and 5th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outdoors at the Armory campus. The festival will feature local and out-of-town artists, live music, demonstrations, food trucks, and activities for all ages.

Artists conducting demonstrations for the festival include, on Saturday, Mark Cohen (printmaking), Marty Hyman (jewelry) and Mark Walnock (Raku). Sunday's artists include Jennifer Kaplan (Throwing Large - Ceramics), Maria Camera Smith (Chasing/Repoussé) and Jamie Rodriguez (Sculpture). Bands performing during the two-day event are Derek Mack Band, Neil Bacher and Friends, Orchid City Trombone Ensemble, Orchid City Brass Band, Palm Beach Pipes, Palm Beach State Jazz Ensemble, Palm Beach State Tuesday Night Band, and The Roaring Kelly Band. Time schedules for the demonstrations and bands can be found at www.armoryart.org/festival/

The Armory will host an open house in Montgomery Hall during the festival on Saturday, December 4th from Noon to 2 p.m. Anyone who enrolls in an 8-week class on site with the registrars during the open house will receive 25% off tuition. This does not apply to special workshops or pop ups.

Art of the BraveHeARTS, the exhibition on display in Montgomery Hall during the festival, will be open for viewing both days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This Armory Art Center program began in 2018 to promote the rehabilitation of military service veterans from the VA Medical Center in West Palm Beach to help build self-esteem, nurture talent, and develop new skills through the visual arts. Art of the BraveHeARTS is on display November 10th through December 5th.

Presenting Sponsor for this event is the Laurence W. Levine Foundation. Additional sponsorship is provided by Florida Weekly and The Palm Beach Post. The last Festival brought 6,000 visitors and ninety-five artists with work representing the mediums of drawing, painting, photography, printmaking, mixed media, ceramics, sculpture, fiber, jewelry, glass and furniture. Scheduled at the perfect time for holiday shopping, socially distanced tents will be located outdoors in the sculpture garden. The Armory Art Center is on the south end of Howard Park within walking distance of the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, the Palm Beach Convention Center, Hilton West Palm Beach, and Rosemary Square-a premier shopping, dining, and entertainment destination. Artists will have the opportunity to interact with the public through art demonstrations and booth chats. For more information go to https://armoryart.org/festival/.

Event Details:

5th Annual West Palm Beach Arts Festival presented by the Armory Art Center

Presenting Sponsor, the Laurence W. Levine Foundation

December 4 & 5, 2021

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Artist Demonstration Schedule:

Saturday, December 4

11 a.m. - Printmaking with Mark Cohen (45 minutes) Room 101

1:30 p.m. - Jewelry demo Marty Hyman (30 minutes) Jewelry Studio

3 p.m. - Raku demo with Mark Walnock (25 minutes) Ceramics Studio

Sunday, December 5

11 a.m. - Throwing Large with Jennifer Kaplan (30 minutes) Ceramics Studio

1:30 p.m. - Chasing/Repousse with Maria Camera Smith (30 minutes) Jewelry Studio

3 p.m. Carving Insulation Foam with Jamie Rodriguez (30 minutes) Sculpture Studio

Music Schedule:

Saturday December 4

10:30 a.m. - Palm Beach State Tuesday Night Band

11:30 a.m. - Palm Beach State Jazz Ensemble

1 p.m. - Palm Beach Pipes

2:30 p.m. - The Roaring Kelly Band

Sunday December 5

10:30 a.m. - Neil Bacher and Friends

1 p.m. - Derek Mack Band

2:30 p.m. Orchid City Brass Band (also at various times throughout the day)