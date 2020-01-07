Area Stage Company Presents PETER X WENDY an Original World Premiere

Area Stage Company has announced PETER x WENDY, an original world premiere adaptation of J.M. Barrie's classic novel. ASC's own Silver Palm Award-Winning Associate Artistic Director, Giancarlo Rodaz, serves as playwright, director, and designer for this fairy-dust infused production.

All children, except one, grow up. PETER x WENDY is an exciting, modern adaptation that brings the story to a new generation, while staying true to the original novel's powerful and mischievous story. This is a dark and twisting fairytale about a cocky young boy who spends his never-ending childhood on the island of Neverland, and his adventure with the ordinary girl, Wendy Darling and her brothers.

This production features a female-led, youthful cast full of budding local talent. Veteran ASC actress, Anjuli Kaufman, will star in the role of Peter alongside Michelle Gordon as Wendy. Audience favorite, Kaite Duerr, will take on the iconic role of Captain Hook, reimagining the character, and walking the line between comedy and menace. Filling out the cast is a gregarious ensemble of 16 young actors.

Rodaz, having just received the Silver Palm award for his inspired direction of last year's She Kills Monsters and The Wizard of Oz, and coming right off his incredibly successful and BroadwayWorld Award-Nominated Matilda the Musical, steps into the role of playwright for PETER x WENDY. Previously, his original musical The Ballad Janis Matthews and the Dodo Scouts was produced both at Area Stage Company and at Mile Square Theatre in Hoboken, New Jersey to much success and critical acclaim. He has previously presented original works at Area Stage Company, MicroTheater Miami, and with his own company Wild Theatre. Florida Theatre On Stage has lauded his work as "imaginative" and "delightful." The Miami Herald raved, "Rodaz ... creates a magically playful world."

If You Go:

What: Area Stage Company's Original World Premiere Production of PETER x WENDY

When: Previews: Jan. 17th 7:30pm & 18th 2:00pm. Runs: Jan. 18th 7:30pm - Feb. 2nd. Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 2:00pm & 7:30pm, Sundays at 5:00pm

Where: Area Stage Company 1560 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, FL 33146

Tickets are available at the door and online. Adults $25-$30 and children/students $15.

Please call (305) 666-2078 or visit areastagecompany.com





