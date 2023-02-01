Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Anthony Nunziata Comes To Arts Garage In March

The performance is on Saturday, March 4, at 8 pm.

Feb. 01, 2023  

Anthony Nunziata Comes To Arts Garage In March

Anthony Nunziata comes to Arts Garage on Saturday, March 4, at 8 pm, with Love Songs from Broadway & Beyond.

We are so excited that the Brooklyn-born and Nashville-based singer, songwriter and entertainer is making a one-night-only return visit to Arts Garage with an intimate concert that includes his signature take on classic love songs from Broadway, jazz, classic pop, Italian arias and his timeless originals," says Waldo.

Hailed by BroadwayWorld for capturing "the authentic songwriting passion of a young Billy Joel with the soulfulness of Ed SHeeran," Nunziata has been described as "an explosion of love and entertainment." For his upcoming concert at Arts Garage, the beloved Italian-American tenor has planned a setlist that includes some of the most romantic music including a selection of classic standards, arias, famed love songs and celebrated original songs including Somewhere, Some Enchanted Evening, Can't Help Falling in Love, Unchained Melody, O Sole Mio, and The Prayer, along with tunes from his critically-acclaimed, award-winning new jazz/pop release, The Love Album, which is now available on all streaming services.

"I'm in the business of making people feel good, making people happy. I'm grateful I get to tell stories for a living through lyrics and music. To make people laugh, cry, feel something-there's nothing like it," says Nunziata, who has headlined over 400 concerts over the past decade from small jazz clubs to two sold-out concerts at Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops Symphony Orchestra. His songs have been featured on MTV, Comedy Central, CBS News, NBC News, and more, and recently appeared in the Netflix film The Last Laugh opposite Chevy Chase and Richard Dreyfuss.

At Arts Garage, Nunziata will be backed by two of South Florida's favorite musicians: Bobby Peaco on piano, and Jesse Jones, Jr. on sax.

Tickets are $45-$50 per person and are available for purchase by calling the Arts Garage at 561.450.6357 or by going online to www.ArtsGarage.org.




BARCLAY Performing Arts Stages THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL Photo
BARCLAY Performing Arts Stages THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL
BARCLAY Performing Arts presents its final show of the fall 2023 season, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical on Sunday, February 5 at 5 p.m. in the Lake Park Black Box at the Kelsey Theater, located at 700 Park Avenue in Lake Park. Boca Raton audiences can also see this show for free on Saturday, February 4 at 7:30 p.m. outdoors in the courtyard of Somerset Courtyard Shoppes (8903 Glades Road).
Pompano Beach Cultural Center Presents One-Woman Show ON PURPOSE Photo
Pompano Beach Cultural Center Presents One-Woman Show ON PURPOSE
Pompano Beach Cultural Center will present the one-woman show On Purpose, created and performed by renowned poet Ebony Payne-English. Onstage, she paints a vivid picture of femininity at the peak of its strength and in the pit of its vulnerability in the face of an HIV diagnosis.
Photos: Cafe Centro Inaugurates Open Mic Series Photo
Photos: Cafe Centro Inaugurates Open Mic Series
I don’t know if the Census Bureau keeps track of how many Open Mics there are in the United States but add another one to the list, Cafe Centro in Palm Beach. 
Pompano Beach Arts Presents New City Players NCPLab Short Play Festival Photo
Pompano Beach Arts Presents New City Players' NCPLab Short Play Festival
Pompano Beach Cultural Center will present the NCPLab Short Play Festival, which brings the South Florida community together to celebrate the diversity and resilience of the region. Dozens of theatre artists have come together in the past year to write and act in brand new plays every month, and now you can enjoy six of the very best plays for the first time!

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Go Inside the Reading of ICE CHAMPION at Palm Beach's Cafe L'EuropePhotos: Go Inside the Reading of ICE CHAMPION at Palm Beach's Cafe L'Europe
February 1, 2023

See photos from Palm Beach's concert/reading from the new Broadway-bound musical 'Ice Champion' for a select group of backers and investors and theater-lovers.
Singer Jill Switzer Will Interview Author Susan Shapiro Barash at the Kravis CenterSinger Jill Switzer Will Interview Author Susan Shapiro Barash at the Kravis Center
February 1, 2023

As part of its ArtSmart Lecture Series, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present a revealing conversation between author Susan Shapiro Barash and singer Jill Switzer. The telltale topic: A Passion for More: Affairs that Make or Break Us.
Anthony Nunziata Comes To Arts Garage In MarchAnthony Nunziata Comes To Arts Garage In March
February 1, 2023

Anthony Nunziata comes to Arts Garage on Saturday, March 4, at 8 pm, with Love Songs from Broadway & Beyond.
Pompano Beach Cultural Center Presents One-Woman Show ON PURPOSEPompano Beach Cultural Center Presents One-Woman Show ON PURPOSE
January 31, 2023

Pompano Beach Cultural Center will present the one-woman show On Purpose, created and performed by renowned poet Ebony Payne-English. Onstage, she paints a vivid picture of femininity at the peak of its strength and in the pit of its vulnerability in the face of an HIV diagnosis.
Pompano Beach Arts Presents New City Players' NCPLab Short Play FestivalPompano Beach Arts Presents New City Players' NCPLab Short Play Festival
January 31, 2023

Pompano Beach Cultural Center will present the NCPLab Short Play Festival, which brings the South Florida community together to celebrate the diversity and resilience of the region. Dozens of theatre artists have come together in the past year to write and act in brand new plays every month, and now you can enjoy six of the very best plays for the first time!
share