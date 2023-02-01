Anthony Nunziata Comes To Arts Garage In March

Anthony Nunziata comes to Arts Garage on Saturday, March 4, at 8 pm, with Love Songs from Broadway & Beyond.

We are so excited that the Brooklyn-born and Nashville-based singer, songwriter and entertainer is making a one-night-only return visit to Arts Garage with an intimate concert that includes his signature take on classic love songs from Broadway, jazz, classic pop, Italian arias and his timeless originals," says Waldo.

Hailed by BroadwayWorld for capturing "the authentic songwriting passion of a young Billy Joel with the soulfulness of Ed SHeeran," Nunziata has been described as "an explosion of love and entertainment." For his upcoming concert at Arts Garage, the beloved Italian-American tenor has planned a setlist that includes some of the most romantic music including a selection of classic standards, arias, famed love songs and celebrated original songs including Somewhere, Some Enchanted Evening, Can't Help Falling in Love, Unchained Melody, O Sole Mio, and The Prayer, along with tunes from his critically-acclaimed, award-winning new jazz/pop release, The Love Album, which is now available on all streaming services.

"I'm in the business of making people feel good, making people happy. I'm grateful I get to tell stories for a living through lyrics and music. To make people laugh, cry, feel something-there's nothing like it," says Nunziata, who has headlined over 400 concerts over the past decade from small jazz clubs to two sold-out concerts at Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops Symphony Orchestra. His songs have been featured on MTV, Comedy Central, CBS News, NBC News, and more, and recently appeared in the Netflix film The Last Laugh opposite Chevy Chase and Richard Dreyfuss.

At Arts Garage, Nunziata will be backed by two of South Florida's favorite musicians: Bobby Peaco on piano, and Jesse Jones, Jr. on sax.

Tickets are $45-$50 per person and are available for purchase by calling the Arts Garage at 561.450.6357 or by going online to www.ArtsGarage.org.