Ali Cultural Arts In Pompano Beach Presents The Melton Mustafa Orchestra

Ali Cultural Arts Center welcomes The Melton Mustafa Orchestra to the stunning outdoor covered courtyard venue in Pompano Beach.

The orchestra, started by the late Grammy Award-winning artist Melton Mustafa, is now led by his son, Melton Mustafa, Jr., a renowned saxophone player. The orchestra is the only African American-led 18-piece jazz big band in South Florida. The concert is Saturday, November 13 at 7pm. Tickets are $15 and available at www.pompanobeacharts.org. Food and beverages will also be on sale.

"We are thrilled to welcome Melton back to the Ali stage," said Phyllis Korab, Director, Cultural Affairs Department. "He is an extraordinary musician who mesmerizes audiences with his own distinctive style, while also paying homage to his father's incomparable legacy."

Melton Mustafa, Jr. is a two-time Grammy-nominated educator who was recently featured at The Jazz in The Gardens Festival in Miami.

Mustafa Jr. received a Bachelor of Science in Music Education from Florida A&M University, where he served as leader of the saxophone section and head of the Dance Routine committee for the Legendary Marching "100." While at FAMU, Mustafa performed with the FAMU "Strikers" at the Apollo Theatre and traveled the world with the Marching "100." He received a master's degree in education from FIU and where he is working on his doctoral degree in leadership. Mustafa currently works as Professional Music Educator at Parkway School of the Arts and is an Adjunct Professor at Florida Memorial University.



As a director, Mustafa has conducted the "Star Spangled Banner" for the Junior Olympics, directed a show for the Super Bowl entitled "Global Rhythms Local Beat," served as the Musical Director for the show "From the Porch" featuring Danny Glover, directed the band and choreographed the featured Marching in Master "P" and Little Romeo's music video, "Two Way"(which was featured on the BET TV Show Access Granted- the making of the video). Mustafa also wrote and received a grant to start a community band at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center.

Ali Cultural Arts Center is located at 353 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, Pompano Beach.