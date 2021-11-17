Agatha Christie's A SPIDER'S WEB Opens At The Delray Beach Playhouse December 3

The Delray Beach Playhouse will open their season with a classic mystery. Dame Agatha Christie's A Spider's Web, a unique blend of suspense and humor, will open at the Playhouse on December 3rd, and run through December 19th.

Agatha Christie famously wrote the longest-running play in the history of the English-speaking theatre - The Mousetrap, now in its 69th year in London's West End. Her second longest-running success is an intricately plotted mystery with comedic overtones which involves discovering a hidden treasure of unsuspected value, a young girl's fascination with witchcraft and a hostess who must keep a murder from interfering with an important diplomatic conference.

After Clarissa Brown convinces her husband, a Foreign Office diplomat, and his two colleagues to help her hide a murdered body, the conference begins. But it is soon interrupted by the arrival of the police, who have been summoned by a mysterious call. To her chagrin, when Clarissa tries to lead the police to the body, it has disappeared. Usually adept at spinning tales of adventure to amuse her husband's colleagues, Clarissa learns that facts can be far more terrifying than fiction.

A conscious parody of the detective thriller, Christie delivers a unique blend of suspense and humor. There is tension and laughter in equal parts in an intricate plot of murder, police, drug addicts, invisible ink, hidden doorways and secret drawers.

A Spider's Web will be directed by Randolph (Randy) DelLago, and features Marci Hall as Clarissa Hailsham-Brown, Ken Vianale as Henry Hailsham-Brown, Mark Liebert as Sir Rowland Delahaye, Neal Evangelista as Hugo Birch, Marissa Shala as Pippa Hailsham-Brown, Tom Gregory as Jeremy Warrender, Colin Elias as Oliver Costello, Tom Turner as Elgin, Michael Beecher as Inspector Lord, and Dean Christopoul as Constable Jones.

A Spider's Web's Stage Manager is Doug Moore, and the show's Technical Director is Andre Lancaster. Scenic Design is by Ann Cadaret and Cindi Taylor, and Scenic Art is by Cindi Taylor. Lighting is by Sonia Buchanan, Properties by Susan Rose, and the production's Master Carpenter is Jeff Davis.

A Spider's Web will run from December 3 - 19 at the Delray Beach Playhouse. Tickets are $38 and can be purchased online at delraybeachplayhouse.com/, or by phone at 561-272-1281.The Delray Beach Playhouse is located at 950 NW 9th Street, in Delray Beach (33444).