Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

African Heritage Cultural Arts Center Presents THE OPPONENT

Performances will run three weekends for 10 shows: Thursday, Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.

Register for Miami Metro News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 26, 2022  
African Heritage Cultural Arts Center Presents THE OPPONENT

The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center presents "The Opponent," written by Brett Neveu. Performances will run three weekends for 10 shows: Thursday, Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at the Center's Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater at 6161 N.W. 22nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33142. Tickets range from $25-$30 and are available at www.AHCACMiami.org.

Directed by Lowell Williams, "The Opponent" looks at the hardscrabble world of boxing from the perspective of a small-time boxing gym owner, the seen-it-all-and-then-some Tremont "Tre" Billiford (Enrique Galan) and a young up-and-comer, the charismatic and fast-moving Donell Fuseles (Kedar Myers).

The play explores difficult truths revealed as questions of loyalty, dreams deferred, and fractured losses that become unearthed. Tensions quickly rise between the two broken men as both accuse the other of causing the failures that define their lives while approaching the inevitable fight that will ultimately prove who truly is the champ.

"The Opponent" marks the first professional theatrical production since the pandemic halted productions produced by the Center. The last professional production was Charlayne Woodard's "Pretty Fire" in 2020.

Marshall L. Davis, managing director at AHCAC, welcomes audiences back, stating, "We are delighted to bring professional theater back for South Florida audiences. This play promises to keep patrons entranced by its stunning performances."

Davis adds that "The Opponent'" was selected as it furthers the Center's mission. "Our goal is to highlight local talent and provide another opportunity to share unique stories rooted in diversity - and hope."

Tickets may be purchased at www.AHCACMiami.org. The general admission ticket price is $25. The official opening night and reception is Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 7 p.m., and is priced at $30.

For additional information, call the Center at: 305-638-6771. The box office opens an hour before show time, and the house opens 15 minutes before show time. Discount rates for groups are available.

The play contains language that is inappropriate for young audiences. "The Opponent" contains some material that may be unsuitable for children under 14 years old. Parental accompaniment is recommended.

It is policy of Miami-Dade County to comply with all of the requirements of the Americans with Disability Act. The facility is accessible. To request materials in accessible format and or/accommodation to attend an event at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, please contact Gloria Wilkins at 305-638-6771 or ahcac@miamidade.gov, at least five days in advance to initiate your request. TTY users may also call 711 (Florida Relay Service).

African Heritage Cultural Arts Center Presents THE OPPONENT


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Actor's Workshop and Repertory Company to Present HANDS UP! in OctoberActor's Workshop and Repertory Company to Present HANDS UP! in October
September 25, 2022

The Actor’s Workshop & Repertory Co. will present HANDS UP! The New Black Fest’s Hands Up! 7 Playwrights, 7 Testaments on Friday, October 7, Saturday 8 at 8:00 p.m. Sunday, October 9 at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 14, Saturday, 15 at 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, October 16 at 2:00 p.m.
Anthony Nunziata To Perform With South Florida Symphony Orchestra On October 10Anthony Nunziata To Perform With South Florida Symphony Orchestra On October 10
September 23, 2022

Dubbed “America's new romantic singing sensation,” Brooklyn-born, Nashville-based tenor Anthony Nunziata will join the South Florida Symphony Orchestra to kick off the John Knox Village Symphony Pops Series on Monday, October 10, at 7 pm.
Slow Burn Theatre Opens Season with LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORSSlow Burn Theatre Opens Season with LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
September 23, 2022

In an early Halloween treat, the Slow Burn Theatre 2022/2023 season presented by American National Bank begins with Little Shop of Horrors Saturday, October 15- Sunday, October 30 in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. 
Maplewood Playhouse Presents YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN (revised) at Stage West at The Duncan TheatreMaplewood Playhouse Presents YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN (revised) at Stage West at The Duncan Theatre
September 23, 2022

Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang will take the stage at the Stage West Theater in Lake Worth when Maplewood Playhouse presents You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown (revised) at Stage West at the Duncan Theatre on October 7th and 8th. 
World-Renowned Soprano Performs at Pompano Beach Cultural CenterWorld-Renowned Soprano Performs at Pompano Beach Cultural Center
September 23, 2022

Pompano Beach Arts will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a beautiful performance by the renowned Cuban American coloratura soprano Eglise Gutiérrez at 7 PM on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center.