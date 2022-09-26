The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center presents "The Opponent," written by Brett Neveu. Performances will run three weekends for 10 shows: Thursday, Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at the Center's Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater at 6161 N.W. 22nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33142. Tickets range from $25-$30 and are available at www.AHCACMiami.org.

Directed by Lowell Williams, "The Opponent" looks at the hardscrabble world of boxing from the perspective of a small-time boxing gym owner, the seen-it-all-and-then-some Tremont "Tre" Billiford (Enrique Galan) and a young up-and-comer, the charismatic and fast-moving Donell Fuseles (Kedar Myers).

The play explores difficult truths revealed as questions of loyalty, dreams deferred, and fractured losses that become unearthed. Tensions quickly rise between the two broken men as both accuse the other of causing the failures that define their lives while approaching the inevitable fight that will ultimately prove who truly is the champ.

"The Opponent" marks the first professional theatrical production since the pandemic halted productions produced by the Center. The last professional production was Charlayne Woodard's "Pretty Fire" in 2020.

Marshall L. Davis, managing director at AHCAC, welcomes audiences back, stating, "We are delighted to bring professional theater back for South Florida audiences. This play promises to keep patrons entranced by its stunning performances."

Davis adds that "The Opponent'" was selected as it furthers the Center's mission. "Our goal is to highlight local talent and provide another opportunity to share unique stories rooted in diversity - and hope."

Tickets may be purchased at www.AHCACMiami.org. The general admission ticket price is $25. The official opening night and reception is Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 7 p.m., and is priced at $30.

For additional information, call the Center at: 305-638-6771. The box office opens an hour before show time, and the house opens 15 minutes before show time. Discount rates for groups are available.

The play contains language that is inappropriate for young audiences. "The Opponent" contains some material that may be unsuitable for children under 14 years old. Parental accompaniment is recommended.

It is policy of Miami-Dade County to comply with all of the requirements of the Americans with Disability Act. The facility is accessible. To request materials in accessible format and or/accommodation to attend an event at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, please contact Gloria Wilkins at 305-638-6771 or ahcac@miamidade.gov, at least five days in advance to initiate your request. TTY users may also call 711 (Florida Relay Service).